Neco Williams to the rescue as Wales leaves it late

Ryan Giggs' men left it late on matchday one of Group B4 when netting an 80th-minute winner against Finland, and they had to wait even longer after what had been an underwhelming performance at home to Bulgaria.

The hosts did not pose any credible threat to the Bulgaria goal until the latter stages of the first half, but David Brooks spurned a decent opportunity and that failed to usher in much of an improvement after the interval.

Gareth Bale, only able to play 45 minutes last time out, managed the whole match though hardly terrorised the Bulgaria backline – instead it was left to substitute Williams to nod in with virtually the last action of the match to make it two wins from two for Wales in the Nations League.