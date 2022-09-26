DAVIS CUP
UEFA Nations League

Havertz denies England comeback win at Wembley

Kai Havertz's late equaliser denied England a stunning comeback victory as Germany concluded its UEFA Nations League campaign with an entertaining 3-3 draw at Wembley.

Getty Images

After a goalless first half, Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Havertz doubled the lead with a stunning 25-yard effort.

But the Three Lions turned the contest on its head with three goals in the space of 12 minutes. Luke Shaw and substitute Mason Mount dragged the hosts level, before Harry Kane's penalty completed the turnaround.

However, Germany ensured a share of the spoils with three minutes remaining when Havertz tucked home from close range following a goalkeeping error from Nick Pope.

News England Germany Football Kai Havertz UEFA Nations League
Previous Italy downs Hungary to reach Nations League finals
Read
Italy downs Hungary to reach Nations League finals
Next
-

Latest Stories

>