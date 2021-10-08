France loses Digne ahead of Nations League final

Digne was an unused substitute on Friday (AEDT) as France fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Belgium 3-2 in Turin.

After goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe levelled matters, full-back Theo Hernandez completed the turnaround with a superb 90th-minute winner.

The stunning comeback from Didier Deschamps' side booked a final showdown with Spain on Monday (AEDT), but Digne will now miss that match.

Everton issued a statement revealing the 28-year-old is returning to Merseyside to have a minor hamstring issue assessed by the club's medical team.

Rafael Benitez will hope to have the player available when Everton returns to domestic action on 18 October (AEDT), hosting West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Digne has started all seven Premier League games so far in the 2021-2022 campaign, which is his fourth at the club since arriving from Barcelona in July 2018.