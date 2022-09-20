France injury crisis worsens as Digne withdraws

Coach Didier Deschamps was already having to cope without Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman before Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez joined them on the sidelines on Tuesday.

Now Digne, who was drafted in as Theo Hernandez's replacement, has been ruled out after the Aston Villa defender suffered an ankle problem.

Injured in his right ankle, Lucas Digne drops out and is replaced by Adrien Truffert! pic.twitter.com/MRcOvSDVSC — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 20, 2022

Rennes' Adrien Truffert has been called up in his place with a view to earning his first cap.

France has posted two draws and two defeats in its opening four Group A1 matches and is battling relegation from the top tier. It faces Austria on Friday, and Denmark on Monday (AEST).