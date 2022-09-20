DAVIS CUP
France injury crisis worsens as Digne withdraws

France continue to be blighted by injury setbacks after Lucas Digne became the latest player to withdraw from its squad for this week's Nations League matches with Austria and Denmark.

Lloris, Theo withdraw from injury-hit France squad

Coach Didier Deschamps was already having to cope without Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman before Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez joined them on the sidelines on Tuesday.

Now Digne, who was drafted in as Theo Hernandez's replacement, has been ruled out after the Aston Villa defender suffered an ankle problem.

Rennes' Adrien Truffert has been called up in his place with a view to earning his first cap.

France has posted two draws and two defeats in its opening four Group A1 matches and is battling relegation from the top tier. It faces Austria on Friday, and Denmark on Monday (AEST).

