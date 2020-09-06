De Bruyne joins up with Belgium squad

De Bruyne was absent from as the Red Devils started their Nations League Group A2 campaign with a 2-0 win over Denmark.

The 29-year-old had been granted leave to be with his wife Michele for the birth of their third child.

However, coach Roberto Martinez will have the playmaker available when Belgium face Iceland in Brussels.

Michy Batshuayi, meanwhile, has also joined the group after the Chelsea forward isolated for 14 days due to the possibility that he may have contracted coronavirus.

One player Belgium will be without on Wednesday (AEST) is Yannick Carrasco, who has left the squad.