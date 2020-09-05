Ligue 1 is back!
Denayer and Mertens extend Belgium's run

Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens were on target as Belgium stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a 2-0 victory at Denmark in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Denmark entered Sunday's (AEST) Group A2 opener unbeaten in 15 matches since September 2018 but was undone at Parken Stadium by goals in either half.

Denayer profited from some slack defending to convert Mertens's corner inside nine minutes and the hosts, who will face Belgium in next year's rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020, never truly recovered.

Mertens made certain of the win 14 minutes from time as Belgium, now beaten in just two of its past 43 matches, moved level on points with England after the first round of fixtures.

