Xavi's side dropped into Europe's second-tier competition for the second season running after failing to progress from the Champions League group stages, finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter.

It sets up the outstanding tie with Erik ten Hag's United, which is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to when it last won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Which tie are you looking forward to most?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/OvquVAv4rL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2022

United came second to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League group stage, ultimately missing out to La Real by one goal.

It has paid the price for its failure in that regard, with Barca arguably the toughest draw they could possibly get and La Real already through to the competition's last 16.

Joining Barca in dropping down from the Champions League are Juventus, though they will likely be much more content with their draw after being paired with Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Europa League knockout round play-offs:

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting CP v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

Salzburg v Roma