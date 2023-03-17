United handed a daunting path in UEL draw

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

United defeated Real Betis in the Round of 16 and will now face its city rival Sevilla, six-time winner of the competition.

The sides have met three times previously, with Sevilla knocking United out of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League over a two-legged tie before beating the Red Devils again in a one-off 2019-2020 UEFA Europa League semi-final.

It is a daunting draw for United, which could then have to play Juventus in the last four.

The semi-final draw paired the winners of United's tie with Juventus or Sporting, the latter having eliminated Arsenal on Friday (AEDT) via a penalty shootout.

Even in the final, should Erik ten Hag's men make it that far, United could be set for a reunion with former manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho's Roma was drawn against Feyenoord in the quarter-finals in a repeat of last season's UEFA Europa Conference League final, which the Giallorossi won.

Bayer Leverkusen meets Union Saint-Gilloise in the last-eight tie, playing for the right to face Roma or Feyenoord.



UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw in full:

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v Roma