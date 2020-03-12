Six Nations
United all but through to UEL quarter-finals

Manchester United looks destined for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after cruising to a resounding 5-0 victory over LASK in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in Linz on Friday (AEDT).

In a match that was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, Odion Ighalo used his third start for United to take his tally for the club to four with a stunning effort in the 28th minute.

Ighalo then set up James to score his first goal since August, ending a run of 32 games and 2,527 minutes without hitting the back of the net in all competitions, before Juan Mata slid home a lovely pass from Fred.

Substitute duo Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira hit the back of the net within the space of 85 seconds in stoppage-time to cap an impressive victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which is now 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

