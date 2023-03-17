Gabriel Martinelli's missed penalty in the shoot-out saw the Gunners suffer defeat in the last-16 second leg at Emirates Stadium, having drawn both legs.

The result means Arsenal has now failed to win any of its last five knockout matches at home in the Europa League (D3 L2) since beating Valencia in May 2019.

All eyes will now be on the Premier League campaign, where Arsenal hold a five-point advantage over Manchester City with 11 games left to play, and Odegaard wants his side to respond against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"I think we did enough in some periods of the game but most of the game we were not on the level that we should be," he said.

"Part of the game we did well but, throughout the whole game, we didn't play our best football. It was a tight game in the end and could have gone both ways.

"They are a good team, we knew that, we knew their qualities, and we were prepared, but I think it was more about us today.

"We didn't play the way we normally do, and we didn't maybe put in the energy that we usually do. That's disappointing but now we have to look forward and be ready for Sunday.

"We have to remember it has been a great season, we've done amazing things this year. Of course, it is a big blow to go out of this competition, it was a big goal for us, but we have to look forward now.

"We have to look at Sunday, come back stronger and make sure we finish well in the league, that's the only thing we can do now.

"We win and lose together. It doesn't matter. When we're winning everyone is happy, when we lose we have to pick up the spirit. We win and lose together."