Another LaLiga foe for Man United while Juventus draws Freiburg

United came from behind to clinch a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Old Trafford and its reward for a 4-3 aggregate triumph over the Blaugrana is a tie against another Spanish opponent.

Having not lifted any silverware since winning this competition in 2017, United is in the hunt for four trophies this term, though Erik ten Hag's men will be tested by a side sat fifth in LaLiga.

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has faced United on four previous occasions in European competitions, with all four games finishing goalless during his time with Villarreal (in the 2005-06 and 2008-09 Champions League group stages).

Round of 16 🤩



Most exciting tie?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/YJLGm1er6J — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 24, 2023

Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting after Ruben Amorim's team thrashed Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate in the knockout round playoffs.

Sporting has progressed from each of its previous six ties against English teams in the knockout stages of the UEFA Cup/Europa League, with all six coming against different teams.

The other standout last-16 ties see Juventus meet Freiburg, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Real Sociedad as it bids to follow up last season's inaugural Europa Conference League triumph.

Feyenoord, which Roma beat in the final of that competition, has been paired with Shakhtar Donetsk while surprise Bundesliga challenger Union Berlin will face Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise.

Six-time winners Sevilla – the most successful club in UEFA Cup/Europa League history – will face Fenerbahce while Bayer Leverkusen will take on Ferencvaros.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will take place on March 10 (AEDT) with the return fixtures one week later.

Europa League last-16 draw

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Juventus v Freiburg

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

Sporting CP v Arsenal

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise