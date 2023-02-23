Dmitrovic reflects on clash with pitch invader

The shot-stopper clashed with a supporter who rushed him on the field during the closing stages of his side's 2-0 defeat at Philips Stadion, pinning him until security could intervene.

Though Sevilla fell to defeat on the road after goals from Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva, its three-goal advantage from the first leg saw it seal progress to the next round.

Speaking afterwards, Dmitrovic expounded upon the incident, stating such violence has no place in football and calling for punishment to be handed out to the individual in question.

"He pushed me from behind and tried to hit me," he said. "He caught my nose and neck a little.

"The truth is that I wanted to hit him. If you want to hit someone, you sign up for a sport like boxing.

"Football doesn't deserve these things. I hope they punish him. It was a surprise, because you are focused on the game.

"I've never struck anyone in my life, but I know how to defend myself. It's not good in football or in life. The important thing is we have progressed."

UEFA was approached for comment following the incident, to which the governing body said it would wait for the referee's match report before addressing the situation.