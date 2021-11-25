Celtic dumped out after late Leverkusen flurry

Leverkusen knew it would be guaranteed to win Group G by securing all three points at the BayArena on Friday (AEDT) and Robert Andrich's header gave them an early lead.

The Hoops fought back brilliantly, Josip Juranovic equalising with a cheeky first-half Panenka penalty and Jota sending the travelling fans into raptures when he put them in front after the break.

Celtic was unable to hold on, though, as Andrich levelled and Diaby won it with a fine late volley after 87 minutes to send the Bundesliga side through and consign the Hoops to the UEFA Conference League.