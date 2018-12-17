Arsenal draws BATE, Chelsea to face Malmo in UEL

Maurizio Sarri's men and Unai Emery's side both progressed to the knockout stages as group winners so will play their first legs away from home.

Five-time winner Sevilla faces a plum tie against Lazio and four of their former players Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Martin Caceres and Ciro Immobile.

Napoli aise among the favourites for the trophy, having missed out at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in a tightly contested UEFA Champions League section, and takes on Zurich.

Scottish Premiership champion Celtic face a daunting task against Valencia, which drops down from a UEFA Champions League group from which Manchester United and Juventus progressed.