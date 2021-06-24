Pogba provided a sublime assist for Karim Benzema's second goal in France's entertaining 2-2 draw with reigning European champions Portugal in the final Group F fixture on Thursday (AEST).

France earned a last-16 showdown against Switzerland at Euro 2020, but Pogba was asked about his future after his latest hairstyle fuelled speculation.

Pogba dyed his hair black and white – the colours of ex-club Juventus – leading to questions about the Old Lady, where he played between 2012 and 2016.

"My hair was black and white as Juventus shirt tonight? I was expecting this question," Pogba joked with Sky Sport as he enters the final year of his current United contract.

"I'm not thinking about my future, I'm only focused on the Euros. And my hair always changes, you know!"

France are unbeaten in each of their last 12 group-stage games at major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros), winning seven and drawing five.

Each of their last four matchday three group games in these major tournaments have ended level.

Aged 33 years and 186 days old, Benzema became the oldest player ever to score more than once in a major tournament match for France (World Cup and Euros), overtaking Zinedine Zidane (31years and 356 days) against England at Euro 2004.

Benzema scored his first goal with France since October 8, 2015 – five years and 258 days ago, the longest gap between two goals with Les Bleus since Didier Deschamps (seven years between his third and fourth goal, also against Portugal).