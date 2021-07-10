England beat Denmark on Thursday (AEST) courtesy of Kane's extra-time goal to progress to its maiden European championship final, and its first in any major competition since 1966.

Kane's goal also saw him equal Gary Lineker as England's leading scorer in major tournaments, with 10 goals.

Italy, playing in its 10th major tournament final (six at the FIFA World Cup, four at UEFA Euros), stands in the way of Gareth Southgate's team, however.

The Three Lions will have the crowd firmly on side at Wembley, though, and Kane, who stated winning with England would rank above winning a trophy at club level, is out to make history.

"It would mean everything to me and this team, for sure. I've said before: winning something with your nation would surpass anything you can do at club level, so we have that opportunity," he said.

"It's been a long time since our country was in a final, so we'll just have to grab it with both hands now.

"To be playing at Wembley makes the occasion even bigger and even more special. To have our own fans there singing and edging us on – the energy is going to be amazing. So there will be no better place to win our second major trophy than at Wembley again.

"It's a great moment in our history as a nation. The excitement is going to be through the roof; I'm sure there'll be a few nerves as well. It's just about going out there and feeding off all that energy in the stadium and the crowd and trying to use that to our advantage.

"Now we have that opportunity to create even more history, and [for] our parents and family members who've never seen England in a final before – and I know that goes across the whole country.

"It's a special moment to be in and if we can finish the job and win, then obviously we'll be remembered in history for the rest of our lives. That's the challenge we have, so we'll have to go and take it."

England is unbeaten in its past 12 matches in all competitions (won 11, drawn 1), keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just two goals in the process.

In fact, it has conceded just one goal so far at UEFA Euro 2020, with four of the seven previous sides to concede just once in a European championship tournament winning the trophy (USSR 1960, Italy 1968, West Germany 1972 and Spain 2012).

Italy, though, comes into this game – which sees the two sides to have faced the fewest shots at the tournament meet – on the back of a record-setting 33-match unbeaten run.

"It'll be a tough game. Italy are a great side. They've got a great a history of winning major tournaments as well," Kane added.

"They've got great experience in the team, they've got great individuals, but collectively they have a real togetherness. It's going to be a tough battle, but you know we've got more than enough in our team to win."

One fitness concern for Southgate could be Phil Foden, with the Manchester City forward, who started the first two games of England's campaign, sitting out training on Sunday (AEST) because of a minor knock.