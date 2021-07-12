Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who missed penalties in the 3-2 shoot-out loss, were targeted on social media in the wake of the defeat at Wembley.

The FA slammed the abuse and called for action to be taken by government and social media companies.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," a statement read.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there would be investigations into the abuse.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated," they said.