Deschamps oversaw a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign as France was dumped out at the last-16 stage by Switzerland.

However, having led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018 and the final of Euro 2016 two years prior, his stock remains high with the FFF.

And, when asked by Le Figaro whether Deschamps is set to remain in his role, president Noel Le Graet offered an emphatic response, saying: "The answer is yes.

"I received [the news] on Wednesday at Guingamp. The matter was settled in three minutes. His will is very strong to continue, mine is too.

"There was no debate on, 'What are we doing? And, 'How are do we do it?'"

France boss since July 2012, Deschamps also led his country to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, where they were beaten by eventual champions Germany.

He has triumphed in 76 of his 117 matches with the national team, giving him a 65 per cent win rate. That is the highest ratio for any coach who has had at least 30 games in charge of France.