Kane looked to have sealed Spurs' progression from Group B when he fired past Antonio Adan from close range at the last, but a VAR review controversially ruled the striker to have been offside.

Marcus Edwards – who came through Spurs' youth system before moving to Portugal – had earlier handed Sporting a deserved lead, which was cancelled out by Rodrigo Bentancur's header.

Antonio Conte was dismissed for his furious reaction to Kane's disallowed goal, and his side will now require a result at Marseille next Wednesday in order to reach the knockout stage.

Paulinho had already given Spurs a warning before Edwards opened the scoring 22 minutes in, riding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's challenge in a slaloming run before picking out the bottom-right corner.

Sporting was on top throughout the opening half and were denied a two-goal lead when Sebastian Coates inexplicably handled into the net from close range.

Spurs needed 52 minutes to put Adan under any genuine pressure, as Eric Dier tested the Spaniard with a well-struck volley before sending a glancing header onto the roof of the net.

Sporting passed up huge chances to make sure of the points through Flavio Nazinho, and they paid for that profligacy as Bentancur rose to nod Ivan Perisic's corner home with Adan in no man's land.

However, there was more drama to come when Kane lashed in from Emerson Royal's knockdown and a three-minute VAR review followed, eventually striking off the England captain's winner.