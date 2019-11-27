Sarri drops f-bomb reflecting on Dybala winner November 27, 2019 05:44 0:28 min Maurizio Sarri expresses his disbelief at Paulo Dybala's match winning free-kick against Atletico Madrid, as he initially asked 'what the f***' are you shooting from there for. News Juventus Football UEFA Champions League Maurizio Sarri -Latest Videos 0:28 min Sarri drops f-bomb reflecting on Dybala winner 0:37 min Mourinho wanted ball boy to celebrate with team 1:31 min Lewy 'addicted to scoring' after four-goal haul 0:49 min Lampard slams Barkley's lack of professionalism 0:27 min Abraham studies strikers on YouTube to up his game 0:48 min Ancelotti rules out Napoli resignation 1:31 min Sensational four-goal Lewy leads Bayern rout 0:45 min Sven Bender's stunning volley sinks Lokomotiv 1:31 min Spurs fight back from two down to reach last 16 1:31 min Breakthrough win keeps Atalanta's hopes alive