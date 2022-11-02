Teenager Rico Lewis kick-started a Manchester City comeback as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sevilla 3-1 to cap a successful Champions League Group G campaign.

City was without Erling Haaland through injury and rested other key players for the match at the Etihad Stadium, which was stunned into silence when Rafa Mir put the visitor ahead.

However, City deservedly levelled through 17 year-old right-back Lewis when he fired home in the 52nd minute of his full debut, becoming the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the record set by Karim Benzema in 2005.

Having teed up Lewis's equaliser, Julian Avarez scored with 17 minutes remaining before playing in Riyad Mahrez to round off the victory late on.

City went close within two minutes when Cole Palmer fired over after a sloppy pass from Yassine Bounou, before Stefan Ortega pushed Mir's low strike away at the other end.

Mir sent a header narrowly wide, but City didn't heed those warnings, and it was third time lucky for the Sevilla striker when he nodded Isco's right-wing delivery into the top-right corner after 31 minutes.

City piled on the pressure, which finally told when Lewis latched onto Alvarez's pass to hammer a shot into the roof of the net.

Guardiola sent on Kevin De Bruyne in a bid to complete the turnaround, and the playmaker had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he released Alvarez, who rounded Bounou before converting.

Alvarez was not done there, however, joining a high press before finding Mahrez, who fired home left-footed to complete the scoring.