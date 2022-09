A scrappy clash at BayArena appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Robert Andrich broke the deadlock when he swept past Ivo Grbic.

And Moussa Diaby then rounded off a quickfire counter to secure Leverkusen’s first points on the board in Group B on Tuesday.

There were familiar frustrations for Atletico, who have now lost seven of their last eight Champions League away matches in Germany.