Adeyemi raced clear on the break to score a memorable winner as Dortmund claimed a 1-0 victory over the beleaguered Blues in the first leg of its last-16 tie on Thursday (AEDT).

At the age of 21 years and 28 days, that strike made Adeyemi the youngest player to net against Chelsea in the Champions League since Victor Osimhen did so for Lille in October 2019 (20 years, 277 days).

Adeyemi followed up that effort by opening the scoring in BVB's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while he also recorded an assist for Donyell Malen.

However, Adeyemi was forced off before the interval after suffering an injury in the move that led to his cross for Malen's goal, and was seen clutching his left thigh before being helped from the field.

Dortmund revealed the Germany international is expected to miss around three weeks of action on Tuesday, which would rule him out of their trip to Stamford Bridge on 8 March.

Karim Adeyemi tore a muscle fiber during Sunday's game against Hertha Berlin. He will not be available for about three weeks.



"Borussia Dortmund's attacking player Karim Adeyemi sustained torn muscle fibres in the home game against Hertha BSC on Sunday," read an update from the club. "He will be unavailable to play for the team for approximately three weeks."

Adeyemi's injury comes at an unfortunate time, with the former Salzburg man having scored on each of his last four BVB appearances, after only netting twice in his first 20 outings for the club.