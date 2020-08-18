PSG needed two goals in stoppage time to overcome Atalanta in the last round but had far less trouble seeing off Atletico Madrid's conquerors Leipzig on Wednesday (AEST).

Angel Di Maria crossed for Marquinhos to power in the opener after 11 minutes and then profited from some sublime Neymar trickery to double his side's tally before half-time.

And the Argentinian also set up the third for Juan Bernat as PSG booked a place in Monday's final against either Bayern Munich or Lyon, with that other semi-final to take place on Thursday (AEST).

Neymar played a huge part in PSG's comeback against Atalanta and should have registered inside 355 seconds of this tie, only to hit the post when played clean through.

The French side were boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe to their starting line-up and he had a half-volley correctly ruled out a minute later for a handball against Neymar.

However, Leipzig could not settle and Thomas Tuchel's side were in front soon after when Di Maria's wicked delivery was guided in from six yards by an unmarked Marquinhos.

Neymar again clipped the post from a free-kick but he brilliantly set up Di Maria for PSG's second with a cushioned flick after Peter Gulacsi's pass was intercepted.

Leipzig brought on Emil Forsberg and Patrik Schick at half-time and started the second half on top, but Bernat met Di Maria's cross to head past Gulacsi and kill things off.

PSG had numerous chances to add a fourth in the remainder of the one-sided affair, with Mbappe squandering a good chance and then being denied by Gulacsi, who also produced a late double save to keep out Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.