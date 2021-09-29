Federico Chiesa stunned Chelsea at the start of the second half and earned Juventus a 1-0 victory in Thursday's (AEST) Champions League Group H clash.

Chelsea failed to make its dominance of the ball count in the opening period and just 10 seconds after the restart Chiesa fired Juve in front at the Allianz Stadium.

The reigning champion continued to labour when going forward and a trio of substitutions just after the hour mark failed to spark them into life.

Juve was comfortable in seeing out a victory that handed their hopes of going into the last-16 as group winner a significant boost.

Chelsea exposed itself to counter-attacks by giving the ball away – Chiesa flashing an effort narrowly wide after seizing upon a stray pass from Mateo Kovacic and surging forward in the 20th minute.

Despite controlling possession for the entire opening period, the Blues got no joy from focusing its attacks through the middle of the pitch.

Juve made an explosive start to the second half, with Chiesa's thumping effort deflecting slightly off Antonio Rudiger before beating Edouard Mendy.

Tuchel sent on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Chelsea would have fallen further behind in the 64th minute had Federico Bernardeschi managed to turn Juan Cuadrado's cushioned pass on target from six yards out.

Chelsea switched to a four-man defence and continued to push for a goal, but Romelu Lukaku failed to take its best chance under pressure from Leonardo Bonucci.

A late appeal for handball from the visitors was deemed insufficient for a penalty by the VAR and Kai Havertz sent a stoppage-time header over as Juve went three points clear at the top of the group.