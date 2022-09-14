The Blues slumped to a shock 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their Group E opener last week, with that proving to be Thomas Tuchel's final match in charge.

Potter's tenure looked like getting off to a winning start against Salzburg when Raheem Sterling opened the scoring from Chelsea's first shot on target early in the second half.

But Salzburg, who also held Milan last week and are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, hit back through Noah Okafor in the 75th minute to leave Potter and his players frustrated.

Chelsea dominated the opening 45 minutes in the first meeting between these sides, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mason Mount were wayward from the best of their chances.

The host was given a fright shortly before half-time when Benjamin Sesko forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a low save from Salzburg's only effort of the first half.

Potter opted against changes at the break and was rewarded in the 48th minute as Mount's pass ran through to Sterling, who curled a delightful shot into the bottom-right corner.

Chelsea failed to push on from that breakthrough goal, though, and Okafor slotted past Kepa to level up after Thiago Silva failed to cut out the danger prior to Junior Adamu crossing.