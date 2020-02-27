Advantage City as Lyon produces a shock February 27, 2020 02:38 1:31 min Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos saw red in his sides 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the Bernabeu, as Lyon produced a 1-0 upset over Juventus, in UEFA Champions League last-16 action. Highlights Real Madrid Lyon Manchester City Juventus Football UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 0:27 min Mikel Arteta's subtle silverware dig at Harry Kane 7:04 min Recopa Sudamericana: Flamengo v IDV 0:47 min The stats behind the MLS 1:31 min Advantage City as Lyon produces a shock 0:46 min Neuer mocks Bolt, gets annoyed in odd interviews 1:31 min Lyon roars past Juventus in first leg upset 1:31 min Ramos sees red as City takes the advantage 1:00 min Bayern dealt huge Lewandowski blow 0:30 min Maria Sharapova retires from tennis 1:08 min Van Persie tells Pogba, Solskjaer to clarify plans