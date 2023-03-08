Parker sacked by Club Brugge after UCL humiliation

The club confirmed the news on Thursday (AEDT) in a brief statement that read: "Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge.

"Parker was appointed as Club Brugge's new head coach on 31 December, replacing Carl Hoefkens. Before coming to Jan Breydel [Stadium], the former England international was at the helm of teams like Fulham and Bournemouth. Parker won two of his 12 games for Club."

The final straw for the Brugge hierarchy was Tuesday's Champions League humiliation at the hands of Benfica.

Brugge was convincingly beaten as Benfica ran out comfortable 5-1 winner on the night and 7-1 on aggregate over the two legs of the last-16 tie.

ℹ️ Scott Parker is niet langer hoofdcoach van Club Brugge. — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) March 8, 2023

Parker's record of two wins in 12 games has greatly damaged Brugge's hopes of winning another Belgian league crown.

He joined with Brugge in fourth place in the Belgian Pro League and 12 points off the top and leaves it 21 points from the summit.