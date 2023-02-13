Liverpool laments 'disappointing' leaked report

UEFA promised to investigate the ongoings after the kick-off between Liverpool and Real Madrid was twice delayed at the Stade de France showpiece in Paris on 29 May (AEDT).

European football's governing body initially blamed the delays on thousands of supporters using "fake tickets", with an investigation promised after French police used tear gas on some fans.

Liverpool Football Club has released the following statement. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023

It was widely reported on Monday the independent review, commissioned by UEFA, will find faults with the competition's organisers and the lack of venue risk assessment by French authorities.

UEFA as event owner is said to be assigned "primary responsibility" and the report is set to say the police and French Football Federation "bear responsibility" because of their roles to ensure public safety.

But Liverpool bemoaned the high-profile report being leaked before an official announcement after months of investigation.

"It's hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters' lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way," a club statement read.

"It's been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately.

"We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment."