Late double puts Atleti in the driver's seat

Gimenez picked up the pieces at a 78th-minute corner to drill home the opener, before Diego Godin's strike five minutes later deflected in off former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alvaro Morata had earlier been denied a goal against his old club by VAR, while Juve's best chance saw a Ronaldo free-kick tipped over by Jan Oblak in the first 10 minutes.

The Serie A champion looked on course to take a goalless draw back to Turin until Atleti, which will have Diego Costa and Thomas Partey suspended for the return trip, snared the victory.