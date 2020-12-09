Erdogan strongly condemns racism

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned racism after the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed.

PSG and Turkish visitor Basaksehir will return on Thursday (AEDT) to complete their match after Wednesday's (AEDT) Group H meeting was halted amid allegations of racism against the fourth official in Paris.

The fixture was stopped after 13 minutes with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines as Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba remonstrated with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, saying: "You never said 'this white guy'. Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say 'this black guy'?"

Both PSG and Basaksehir then left the field and play did not resume for over two hours before the match was called off and pushed back – the contest to restart from the 14th minute and with a new refereeing team in place.

As UEFA undertake a "thorough investigation", Turkey leader Erdogan reacted via social media.

Temsilcimiz Başakşehir’in teknik ekibinden Pierre Webo'ya karşı sarf edilen ırkçı sözleri şiddetle kınıyor, UEFA tarafından gereken adımların atılacağına inanıyorum.



"I strongly condemn the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo, member of the technical staff of Basaksehir, and I am convinced that UEFA will take the necessary measures," Erdogan wrote on Twitter. "We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sport and in all areas of life."

Erdogan's minister for sport Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu also tweeted: "Racism is a crime against humanity! We are alongside our representative Basaksehir."

Meanwhile, France's minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu wrote: "Tonight, athletes took a historic decision in the face of an attitude they deemed unacceptable. An expression of ordinary racism.

"We are awaiting the results of the investigation but I can only salute the strong symbolism of their gesture and their solidarity."