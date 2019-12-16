LaLiga
City faces daunting Madrid test in UCL last 16

Pep Guardiola will renew rivalries with Real Madrid after Manchester City was drawn to face Los Blancos in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

With City 14 points adrift of leader Liverpool in the Premier League, success in Europe is likely to be Guardiola's main priority this season.

But its hopes of glory in the continent's premier club competition were not helped by a daunting clash with LaLiga giant Madrid, which has triumphed in four of the past six editions.

Guardiola is no stranger to Madrid having spent four years in charge of its fierce Clasico rival Barcelona, while he was Bayern Munich coach when it was defeated 5-0 over two legs in the 2013-2014 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Madrid has previous against City in the competition, too, coming out on top in a last-four clash in the 2015-2016 campaign.

