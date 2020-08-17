Bayern boosted by Pavard's return to training

The defender injured a metatarsal ligament last month and played no part in the 8-2 quarter-final destruction of Barcelona in Lisbon.

Pavard only travelled to Portugal to link up with the squad last Thursday after having stayed in Munich to receive treatment.

Bayern said in a statement that he was able to complete part of team training at the Cidade do Futebol, the home of the Portugal national team.

The France international is unlikely to be fully fit for Wednesday's game against Lyon, but his return to training will give coach Hansi Flick some hope that he could be involved or at least ready should Bayern reach the final.

Joshua Kimmich was moved to right-back against Barca in Pavard's absence, with Thiago Alcantara and Leon Goretzka paired at the heart of midfield.

Lyon, which beat Manchester City 3-1 to reach the last four, will face Bayern in a repeat of the 2009-2010 semi-final, which the Bundesliga champion won 4-0 on aggregate.