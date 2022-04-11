Atletico sanctioned by UEFA due to fan behaviour

City secured a 1-0 advantage in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last Wednesday (AEST) at the Etihad Stadium.

Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera performing alleged Nazi salutes during that game and UEFA subsequently charged the LaLiga champions with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects last Friday.

European football's governing body has since ordered Atletico to close part of the Wanda Metropolitano, so at least 5,000 fewer supporters will be able to attend the game against Pep Guariola's side.

UEFA has also ordered Atleti to implement a #NoToRacism banner when they clash with City on Wednesday.

Atletico was previously ordered by UEFA to close part of their stadium in the 2018-2019 Champions League campaign, after a racist banner was unfurled during the 2018 Europa League final in Lyon.