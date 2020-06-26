Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- Bundesliga
- Turkish Super Lig
- EFL Championship
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
FRIDAY 26 JUNE
- LaLiga: Alaves vs Osasuna, 12:15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Eibar vs Valencia, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Betis vs Espanyol, 5:55am beIN 1
SATURDAY 27 JUNE
- Super Lig: Besiktas vs Konyaspor, 3:55am beIN 3
- EFL Championship: Brentford vs West Brom, 4:40am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sevilla vs Valladolid, 5:55am beIN 3
- EFL Championship: Preston vs Cardiff, 9:25pm beIN 2
- LaLiga: Athletic vs Mallorca, 9:55pm beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Bayern, 11:20pm beIN 3
- EFL Championship: Leeds vs Fulham, 11:55pm beIN 2
SUNDAY 28 JUNE
- LaLiga: Celta vs Barcelona, 12:55am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Malatyaspor, 1:25am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Osasuna vs Leganes, 3:25am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu, 3:55am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Alaves, 5:55am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed, 8:55pm beIN 2
- LaLiga: Levante vs Real Betis, 9:55pm beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield, 11:10pm beIN 2
MONDAY 29 JUNE
- LaLiga: Villarreal vs Valencia, 12:55am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Granada vs Eibar,3:25am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Real Madrid, 5:55am beIN 1
TUESDAY 30 JUNE
- EFL League 2: Final, 4:25am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Getafe vs Sociedad, 5:55am beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 1 JULY
- EFL Championship: Millwall vs Swansea, 1:55am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Sevilla, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Barcelona vs Atletico, 5:55am beIN 1
THURSDAY 2 JULY
- EFL Championship: Preston vs Derby, 1:55am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Athletic, 3:25am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Real Betis vs Villarreal, 5:55am beIN 3