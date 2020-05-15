SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

The Bundesliga is back on beIN SPORTS this weekend, and it all starts with the Rivierderby on Saturday night between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. In addition, here's everything beIN has on offer on beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: the return of the BUndesliga, plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 15 May

12am-1:45am: Derby della Capitale: Lazio vs Roma

1:45am-2am: Goal Rush: Roma

2am-5:30am: Derby della Capitale Roma vs Lazio Lazio vs Roma

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36

6am-7am: The Champions Club

7am-7.30am: Sports burst: Ep. 33

7.30am-8am: The Keys & Gray Show

8am-9am: The Football Years 1990/91 1991/92

9am-9:30am: Bundesliga: Alphonso Davies

9:30am-10am: Bundesliga Weekly

10am-11am: Bundesliga’s Best Leipzig vs Bayern Bayern vs Dortmund

11am-12pm: The Champions Club

12pm-12:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37

12:30pm-4pm: Derbi Barceloni Barcelona vs Espanyol 2008/2009 Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011

4pm-4:15pm: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries

4:15pm-6pm: Derbi Barceloni: Barcelona vs Espanyol 2014/2015

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 34

6:30pm-7am: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37

7pm-7:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

7:30pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil Santos '60s Pele Ronaldo Lanus vs Gremio

10pm-11pm: The Champions Club: Ep. 3

11pm-11:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

11:30pm-12am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37

Saturday 16 May

12am-3:30am : Derbi Barceloni Barcelona vs Espanyol 2008/2009 Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011

3:30am-3:45am: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries

3:45am-5:30am: Derbi Barceloni: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/2013

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show:

6am-7am: Classic Copa Lib: Lanus vs Gremio

7am-7:30am: Sports burst: Ep. 34

7:30am-8am: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 38

8am-8:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

8:30am-11:15am: FIFA 20 – Stay and Play Cup: SF & Final

11:15am-11:30am: LaLiga: The Art of Signing

11:30am-1:20pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/2013

1:20pm-1:50pm: Stars of El Clasico: Johan Cruyff

1:50pm-5:30pm: Magic Of El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2013/2014 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2006/07

5:30pm-6pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 35

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 38

7pm-7:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

7:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Bundesliga Weekly Roots - Erling Haaland The Best Goals: Dortmund My Season: Dortmund’s title under Klopp Bundesliga’s Best: Dortmund vs Schalke

10pm-10:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

10:30pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Dortmund vs Schalke

11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Schalke

Sunday 17 May

1:30am-2am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Dortmund v Schalke

2am-2:45am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre-Game: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach

2:45am-4:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach

4:30am-5am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach

5am-5:40am: Bundesliga The Best Dribbliers The Best Goals: Wolfsburg

5:40am-7:30am: Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

7:30am-8am: Year Of My Life: Robert Huth

8am-8:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

8:30am-5:30pm: Bundesliga Dortmund vs Schalke (Mini) Leipzig vs Freiburg Top 11: Striker’s of the 90's Dortmund vs Schalke

5:30pm-6pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

6pm-11pm: Bundesliga Bundesliga Highlights Saturday - Round 26 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Dusseldorf vs Paderborn Hoffenheim vs Hertha Leipzig vs Freiburg Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach Bundesliga Highlights Saturday - Round 26

11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Pre Game

11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Cologne v Mainz

Monday 18 May

1:30am-1:55am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: FC Union v Bayern

1:55am-4am: LIVE: Bundesliga: FC Union vs Bayern

4am-5am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: FC Union v Bayern

5am-6am: Bundesliga Mini Dusseldorf vs Paderborn Hoffenheim vs Hertha

6am-7am: Bundesliga Highlights: Saturday - Round 26

7am-6pm: Bundesliga FC Union vs Bayern Lothar Matthäus Cologne vs Mainz The Best Goals: Dortmund Dortmund vs Schalke FC Union vs Bayern Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach Cologne vs Mainz FC Union vs Bayern

5.30pm-6pm: Mark My Words!: Finals

6pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer

7pm-10:20am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26

10:20pm-11:20pm: Bundesliga Mini: FC Union vs Bayern

11:20pm-11:50pm: Mark My Words!: Finals

11:50pm-12:20am: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer

Tuesday 19 May

12:20am—2:10am: Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach

2:10am-3am: Bundesliga The Best Goals: Eintracht Alphonso Davies

3am-4am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26

4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Bremen v Leverkusen

4:25am-6:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga Game: Bremen vs Leverkusen

6:30am-7am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Bremen v Leverkusen

7am-7.30am: Mark My Words!: Finals

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39

8am-9am: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer

9am-10am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26

10am-11:45am: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Leverkusen

11:45am-12pm: Bundesliga: The Best Solo Goals

12pm-12:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39

12:30pm-5:30pm: Ligue 1 Monaco vs Nice Nice vs Monaco Monaco vs Nice

5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Bremen vs Leverkusen

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 36

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39

7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A

7:30pm-11pm: Derby d’Italia Juventus vs Inter 2016/17 Inter vs Juventus 2017/18 Juventus vs Inter 2017/18 Juventus vs Inter 2018/19 Inter vs Juventus 2018/19

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 36

Wednesday 20 May

12am-1:40am: Derby de la Cote d’Azur: Monaco vs Nice

1:40am-1:55am: The History of Monaco

1:55am-5:15am: Derby de la Cote d’Azur Nice vs Monaco Monaco vs Nice

5:15am-5:30am: Talking Talent with Aleksandr

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39

6am-7am: Football Funnies

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 36

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40

8am-8:30am: Inside Serie A

8:30am-12pm: Derby dItalia Juventus vs Inter 2016/17 Inter vs Juventus 2017/18 Juventus vs Inter 2017/18 Juventus vs Inter 2018/19 Inter vs Juventus 2018/19

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40

12:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga FC Union vs Bayern The Best Goals: Bayern Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach Leipzig vs Freiburg Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 37

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40

7pm-7:30pm: LaLiga Clubs: Basque Country

7:30pm-8:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

8:30pm-9pm: LaLiga Nations: France

9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 5

9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga: StayAtHome 6

10pm-11pm: LaLiga Classics Real Madrid vs Valencia Real Madrid vs Valencia

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40

11pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 37

Thursday 21 May

12am-3:50am: Bundesliga Leipzig vs Freiburg Hoffenheim vs Hertha Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach

3:50am-5:30am: Bavarian Derby: Augburg v Bayern

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show

6am-7am: Football Funnies

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 37

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41

8am-8:30am: LaLiga Clubs: Basque Country

8:30am-9:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion

9:30am-10am: LaLiga Nations: France

10am-11am: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 5

11am-12pm: LaLiga Classic Real Madrid vs Valencia Real Madrid vs Valencia

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41

12:30pm-5:40pm: Serie A Napoli vs Juventus 2016/17 Napoli vs Juventus 2017/18 Juventus vs Napoli 2017/18

5:40pm-6pm: Goals Rush: Juventus

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 38

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 41

7pm-8pm: The Champion Club

8pm-9pm: The Football Years 1992/93 1993/94

9pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga: Champions

9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly

10pm-11pm: Bundesliga’s Best Dortmund vs Stuttgart Bayern vs Dortmund

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 38

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 15 May

12:10am-6am: AFCON 2019 Senegal vs Tunisia SF Algeria vs Nigeria SF Senegal vs Algeria Final

6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest : Kenny Dalglish

6:30am-10:40am: Old Firm Classics Celtic vs Rangers Celtic '67 Celtic vs Rangers

10:40am-11:40am: Club Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague

11:40am-6pm: MLS The Beckham Effect MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs) Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony Toronto vs Seattle (2016 MLS Cup) MLS – The Movement: Brampton

6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Triumphs: AP McCoy / Michael Holding

6:30pm-11pm: Cricket’s Greatest Richard Hadlee Curtly Ambrose Michael Holding Allan Donald Wasim Akram Imran Khan Glenn McGrath Dennis Lillee Ian Botham

11pm-11:30pm: Temples of Sport: MCG

11:30pm-12am: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell

Saturday 16 May

12am-5am: Aussies Abroad Kenny Dougall Lyndon Dykes Elder & Irvine

5am-6am: Temples of Sport Anfield Wembley

6am-10:30am: Cricket’s Fastest Bowlers Richard Hadlee Curtly Ambrose Michael Holding Allan Donald Wasim Akram Imran Khan Glenn McGrath Dennis Lillee Ian Botham

10:30am-11am: Temples of Sport: MCG

11am-11:30am: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell

11:30am-5:40am: Football Icon: Beckham NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007) The Beckham Effect LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup) San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012)

5:40am-10:25pm: Liverpool: YNWA Ian Rush Liverpool vs Newcastle Liverpool vs Watford Leicester vs Liverpool

10:25pm-10:50pm: 30 Years Of Hurt: Liverpool 30 Years Of Hurt

10:50pm-11:20pm: Liverpool: YNWA

11:20pm-1:25am: Live: Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Freiburg

Sunday 17 May

1:25am-1:40am: Bundesliga Classic: Bayern vs Dortmund

1:40am-6am: Battle for Promotion Leeds vs Derby West Brom vs Huddersfield Preston vs West Brom West Brom vs Swansea Leeds vs Nottm Forest West Brom vs Leeds West Brom vs Stoke Nottm Forest vs Leeds Millwall vs West Brom

6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Nottingham Forest '70s

6:30am-11:45am: Liverpool: YNWA Liverpool '70's/'80s Liverpool vs Newcastle Kenny Dalglish Liverpool vs Watford Leicester vs Liverpool

11:45am-6pm: Old Firm Classics Graeme Souness Celtic v Rangers Rangers v Celtic Steven Gerrard Celtic v Rangers

5:30pm-6pm: The Mavericks: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6pm-12:20am: Magic of El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2017/2018 Michael Laudrup Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2007/2008 Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016



Monday 18 May

12:20am-1:20am: Magic of El Clasico Real Madrid 50s & 60s Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s

1:20am-4:50am: Football’s Greatest Clubs Juventus '80s Santos '60s Real Madrid Galacticos Benifica '60s Ajax '70s Nottingham Forest '70s AC Milan '80s/'90s

4:50am-6am: MLS Hell is Real The Movement: Soccer in DC The Movement: Can Soccer Save the Planet?

6am-12:20pm: Magic of El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2017/2018 Michael Laudrup Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2007/2008 Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016

12:20pm-5:50pm: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 11/12 Inside Chelsea Norwich vs Chelsea Best of: Ballack Best of: Vialli

3:25pm-5:30pm: Carabao Cup Chelsea vs Tottenham

5:30pm-9pm: Arsenal TV Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Season Review 00/01

9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV Liverpool vs Arsenal Man Utd vs Liverpool

11:50pm-12:20am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Liverpool '70's/'80s

Tuesday 19 May

12:20am-12:45am: 30 Years of Hurt

12:45am-1am: Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

1am-5:30am: EFL Playoffs Newport vs Tranmere Charlton vs Sunderland Aston Villa vs West Brom Derby vs Leeds West Brom vs Aston Villa Leeds vs Derby Derby vs Aston Villa

5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Wembley

6am-9:30am: Arsenal TV Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Season Review 00/01

9:30am-12:20pm: LFC TV Liverpool vs Arsenal Man Utd vs Liverpool

12:20pm-4:50pm: Cricket’s Greatest Fast Bowlers Richard Hadlee Curtly Ambrose Michael Holding Allan Donald Wasim Akram Imran Khan Glenn McGrath Dennis Lillee Ian Botham

4:50pm-5:50pm: Temples of Sport Lords MCG

5:50pm-12:20am: EFL: Grudge Match Wimbledon Derby East Midlands Derby Second City Derby South Wales Derby The Old Farm Derby



Wednesday 20 May

12:20am-3:20am: Cricket’s Greatest Allrounders Richard Hadlee Garfield Sobers Imran Khan Jacques Kallis Ian Botham Kapil Dev

3:20am-5:50am: Temples of Sport Lords MCG Maracana Wembley Anfield

5:50am-6:05am: Carabao Cup Classic: Chelsea vs Tottenham

6:05am-12:30pm: EFL: Grudge Match Wimbledon Derby East Midlands Second City Derby South Wales Derby The Old Farm Derby

12:30pm-3:20pm: LFC TV

3:20pm-3:50pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Liverpool

3:50pm-5:15pm: LFC TV: Newcastle 96/97

5:15pm-5:45pm: Football’s Greatest: Xabi Alonso

5:45pm-6pm: Carabao Cup Classic: Liverpool vs Chelsea

6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest Players The Lane One of a Kind Sir Bobby Charlton England v Scotland

9pm-9:30pm: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 92/93 & 93/94

9:30pm-10pm: Inside Chelsea

10pm-12am: Chelsea TV: Wolves vs Chelsea

Thursday 21 May

12am-6am: Copa Libertadores Highlights: Round of 16 1st Leg Highlights: Round of 16 2nd Leg Highlights: Quarter Final 1st Leg Highlights: Quarter Final 2nd Leg River Plate vs Boca Juniors Gremio vs Flamengo

6am-9am: England’s Greatest Players The Lane One of a kind Sir Bobby Charlton England v Scotland

9am-11:50am: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 92/93 & 93/94 Inside Chelsea Wolves vs Chelsea

11:50am-5:45pm: Carabao Cup Newcastle v Preston Manchester United v Manchester City Liverpool v Leeds Manchester United v West Ham Manchester Utd v Hull Southampton v Liverpool Liverpool v Southampton Hull v Manchester United Manchester United v Southampton

5:45pm-6:15pm: The Mavericks: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6:15pm-11pm: Old Firm Classics – Rangers Gerrard Celtic Souness Celtic

11pm-12am: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague

beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 15 May

12:10am-3:15am: The Hell: Part 1-4

3:15am-6:15am: The Race Silverstone Nola

6:15am-11:55am: All At Sea Inside Sailing World Sailing F1H2O: Season Review Aquabike: Season Review Sailing to Tokyo Speed Catamaran Tour Kite Masters Sir Robin-Johnston Inside Sailing World Sailing Show

11:55am-5pm: My Sporting Moment Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix Stuart Broad & James Haskell Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam

5pm-6pm: The Mavericks: Seve Ballesteros

6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga

6:30pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries England v Wallabies 2016 England v Wallabies 2017 England v Wallabies 2018



Saturday 16 May

12am-5am: My Sporting Moment Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix Stuart Broad & James Haskell Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam

5am-6am: Sporting Greats Rafael Nadal Roger Federer

6am-11:30am: Rugby Rivalries: England v Wallabies

11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio

12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge: Mugello pt 1

1pm-1:30pm: FIA Truck Racing: Zolder

1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula Regional: Barcelona

2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Assen

3pm-3:30pm: FastZone

3:30pm-4pm: GP Confidential

4pm-4:30pm: Racing Files: McLaren

4:30pm-5:50pm: The Race: S ebring

5:50pm-11:20pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats Sean Fitzpatrick France v All Blacks Jonah Lomu France vs All Blacks Dan Carter South Africa v New Zealand

11:20pm-1:30am: Live Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Hertha

Sunday 17 May

1:30am-6am: Sporting Rivalries Real Madrid v Barcelona Ali v Frazier Romania v USSR Miracle on Ice USSR v USA The Ashes The Big Three Coe v Ovett England v France

6am-12:05pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats France vs England Sean Fitzpatrick France v All Blacks Jonah Lomu France vs All Blacks Dan Carter South Africa v New Zealand Richie McCaw

12:05pm-6pm: Best of Barty Barty v Kvitova Barty v Pliskova Barty v Svitolina

6pm-6:30pm: WTA – My Story Elina Svitolina Ashleigh Barty

6:30pm-10pm: Sporting Triumphs Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie Gary Neville / Brian Noble Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles Diego Maradona

10pm-12am: The Mavericks George Best FaustinoAsprilla Zlatan Ibrahimovic



Monday 18 May

12am-2:50am: Chelsea Tv Premier League Years 94/95 & 95/96 Best of: Di Matteo Inside Chelsea Wolves vs Chelsea

2:50am-4:50am: Sporting Countdowns Pioneers Shocks Fairytales Meltdowns

4:50am-5:50am: Sporting Greats Babe Ruth Mark Spitz

5:50am-6am: WTA – My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6am-9:30am: Sporting Triumphs Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie Gary Neville / Brian Noble Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans Mo Farah / Will Carling Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles

9:30am-12pm: The Mavericks Diego Maradona George Best Faustino Asprilla Zlatan Ibrahimovic Prince Naseem Hamed

12pm-5:45pm: Best of Serena S. Williams v Osaka S. Williams v Bouzkova S. Williams v Pegula

5:45pm-6pm: WTA: My Story: Karolina Pliskova

6pm-10pm: Ultimate Athletics Sergey Bubka Haile Gebrselassie Heike Dreschler Michael Johnson Carl Lewis Edwin Moses Daley Thompson Jesse Owens

10pm-11:30pm: Sporting Greats Paula Radcliffe Mo Farah Kelly Holmes

11:30pm-12am: My Sporting Moments: Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington

Tuesday 19 May

12am-5:15am: Visma Ski Classics La Venosta Kaiser Maximilian Lauf La Diagonela



5:15am-5:45am: G Series: End of Season Review

5:45am-6am: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit

6am-11:45am: Ultimate Athletics Sergey Bubka Haile Gebrselassie Heike Dreschler Michael Johnson Carl Lewis Edwin Moses Daley Thompson Jesse Owens Crossing the Line

11:45am-11:55am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Wales

11:55am-12:25pm: Sporting Greats: Sean Fitzpatrick

12:25pm-5:45pm: The Baa Baa’s Barbarians vs All Blacks England vs Barbarians Wales vs Barbarians

5:45pm-6pm: Six Nations Mini: Wales vs France

6pm-6:30pm: The Outdoor Sports Show

6:30pm-11:45pm: Best of Barty Quarter Final - Barty v V. Williams Semi Final - Barty v Strycova Final - Barty v Goerges

11:45pm-12am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty

Wednesday 20 May

12am-3:15am: 50 Huge Ruby Wins Japan vs All Blacks Ireland vs USA

3:15am-5:40am: Rugby X: Finals

5:40am-6am: WTA My Story Elina Svitolina Ashleigh Barty

6am-11:10am: Best of Barty Quarter Final - Barty v V. Williams Semi Final - Barty v Strycova Final - Barty v Goerges

11:10am-11:25am: My Story: Ashleigh Barty

11:25am-11:55am: WTA All Access

11:55am-2:50pm: Euro Hockey League 3rd Place Playoff Final

2:50pm-5:40pm: FIH Pro League The Season So Far 2018 Mens WC Review 2018 Womens WC Review 2019 How They Won It

5:40pm-6:10pm: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga

6:10pm-9:55pm: Rugby Rivalries Scotland v Wallabies 2016 Scotland v Wallabies 2017

9:55pm-11:40pm: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory

11:40pm-12:10am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards

Thursday 21 May