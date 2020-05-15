SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
The Bundesliga is back on beIN SPORTS this weekend, and it all starts with the Rivierderby on Saturday night between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. In addition, here's everything beIN has on offer on beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Over the next seven days we'll have: the return of the BUndesliga, plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 15 May
- 12am-1:45am: Derby della Capitale: Lazio vs Roma
- 1:45am-2am: Goal Rush: Roma
- 2am-5:30am: Derby della Capitale
- Roma vs Lazio
- Lazio vs Roma
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 36
- 6am-7am: The Champions Club
- 7am-7.30am: Sports burst: Ep. 33
- 7.30am-8am: The Keys & Gray Show
- 8am-9am: The Football Years
- 1990/91
- 1991/92
- 9am-9:30am: Bundesliga: Alphonso Davies
- 9:30am-10am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10am-11am: Bundesliga’s Best
- Leipzig vs Bayern
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- 11am-12pm: The Champions Club
- 12pm-12:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37
- 12:30pm-4pm: Derbi Barceloni
- Barcelona vs Espanyol 2008/2009
- Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- 4pm-4:15pm: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries
- 4:15pm-6pm: Derbi Barceloni: Barcelona vs Espanyol 2014/2015
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 34
- 6:30pm-7am: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37
- 7pm-7:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 7:30pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil
- Santos '60s
- Pele
- Ronaldo
- Lanus vs Gremio
- 10pm-11pm: The Champions Club: Ep. 3
- 11pm-11:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 11:30pm-12am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 37
Saturday 16 May
- 12am-3:30am: Derbi Barceloni
- Barcelona vs Espanyol 2008/2009
- Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- 3:30am-3:45am: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries
- 3:45am-5:30am: Derbi Barceloni: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/2013
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show:
- 6am-7am: Classic Copa Lib: Lanus vs Gremio
- 7am-7:30am: Sports burst: Ep. 34
- 7:30am-8am: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 38
- 8am-8:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30am-11:15am: FIFA 20 – Stay and Play Cup: SF & Final
- 11:15am-11:30am: LaLiga: The Art of Signing
- 11:30am-1:20pm: Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/2013
- 1:20pm-1:50pm: Stars of El Clasico: Johan Cruyff
- 1:50pm-5:30pm: Magic Of El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2013/2014
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2006/07
- 5:30pm-6pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 35
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 38
- 7pm-7:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 7:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Roots - Erling Haaland
- The Best Goals: Dortmund
- My Season: Dortmund’s title under Klopp
- Bundesliga’s Best: Dortmund vs Schalke
- 10pm-10:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 10:30pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Dortmund vs Schalke
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Schalke
Sunday 17 May
- 1:30am-2am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Dortmund v Schalke
- 2am-2:45am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre-Game: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach
- 2:45am-4:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach
- 4:30am-5am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach
- 5am-5:40am: Bundesliga
- The Best Dribbliers
- The Best Goals: Wolfsburg
- 5:40am-7:30am: Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
- 7:30am-8am: Year Of My Life: Robert Huth
- 8am-8:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30am-5:30pm: Bundesliga
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- (Mini) Leipzig vs Freiburg
- Top 11: Striker’s of the 90's
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- 5:30pm-6pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 6pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga Highlights Saturday - Round 26
- Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
- Dusseldorf vs Paderborn
- Hoffenheim vs Hertha
- Leipzig vs Freiburg
- Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
- Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach
- Bundesliga Highlights Saturday - Round 26
- 11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Pre Game
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Cologne v Mainz
Monday 18 May
- 1:30am-1:55am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: FC Union v Bayern
- 1:55am-4am: LIVE: Bundesliga: FC Union vs Bayern
- 4am-5am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: FC Union v Bayern
- 5am-6am: Bundesliga Mini
- Dusseldorf vs Paderborn
- Hoffenheim vs Hertha
- 6am-7am: Bundesliga Highlights: Saturday - Round 26
- 7am-6pm: Bundesliga
- FC Union vs Bayern
- Lothar Matthäus
- Cologne vs Mainz
- The Best Goals: Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- FC Union vs Bayern
- Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach
- Cologne vs Mainz
- FC Union vs Bayern
- 5.30pm-6pm: Mark My Words!: Finals
- 6pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer
- 7pm-10:20am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26
- 10:20pm-11:20pm: Bundesliga Mini: FC Union vs Bayern
- 11:20pm-11:50pm: Mark My Words!: Finals
- 11:50pm-12:20am: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer
Tuesday 19 May
- 12:20am—2:10am: Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Monchengladbach
- 2:10am-3am: Bundesliga
- The Best Goals: Eintracht
- Alphonso Davies
- 3am-4am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26
- 4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Bremen v Leverkusen
- 4:25am-6:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga Game: Bremen vs Leverkusen
- 6:30am-7am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Bremen v Leverkusen
- 7am-7.30am: Mark My Words!: Finals
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39
- 8am-9am: Year Of My Life: Jason McAteer
- 9am-10am: Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26
- 10am-11:45am: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Leverkusen
- 11:45am-12pm: Bundesliga: The Best Solo Goals
- 12pm-12:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39
- 12:30pm-5:30pm: Ligue 1
- Monaco vs Nice
- Nice vs Monaco
- Monaco vs Nice
- 5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Bremen vs Leverkusen
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 36
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39
- 7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A
- 7:30pm-11pm: Derby d’Italia
- Juventus vs Inter 2016/17
- Inter vs Juventus 2017/18
- Juventus vs Inter 2017/18
- Juventus vs Inter 2018/19
- Inter vs Juventus 2018/19
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 36
Wednesday 20 May
- 12am-1:40am: Derby de la Cote d’Azur: Monaco vs Nice
- 1:40am-1:55am: The History of Monaco
- 1:55am-5:15am: Derby de la Cote d’Azur
- Nice vs Monaco
- Monaco vs Nice
- 5:15am-5:30am: Talking Talent with Aleksandr
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 39
- 6am-7am: Football Funnies
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 36
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40
- 8am-8:30am: Inside Serie A
- 8:30am-12pm: Derby dItalia
- Juventus vs Inter 2016/17
- Inter vs Juventus 2017/18
- Juventus vs Inter 2017/18
- Juventus vs Inter 2018/19
- Inter vs Juventus 2018/19
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40
- 12:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga
- FC Union vs Bayern
- The Best Goals: Bayern
- Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach
- Leipzig vs Freiburg
- Bundesliga Highlights: Sunday - Round 26
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 37
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40
- 7pm-7:30pm: LaLiga Clubs: Basque Country
- 7:30pm-8:30pm: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 8:30pm-9pm: LaLiga Nations: France
- 9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 5
- 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga: StayAtHome 6
- 10pm-11pm: LaLiga Classics
- Real Madrid vs Valencia
- Real Madrid vs Valencia
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 40
- 11pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 37
Thursday 21 May
- 12am-3:50am: Bundesliga
- Leipzig vs Freiburg
- Hoffenheim vs Hertha
- Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach
- 3:50am-5:30am: Bavarian Derby: Augburg v Bayern
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show
- 6am-7am: Football Funnies
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 37
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41
- 8am-8:30am: LaLiga Clubs: Basque Country
- 8:30am-9:30am: eLiga Show: Search for a Champion
- 9:30am-10am: LaLiga Nations: France
- 10am-11am: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 5
- 11am-12pm: LaLiga Classic
- Real Madrid vs Valencia
- Real Madrid vs Valencia
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41
- 12:30pm-5:40pm: Serie A
- Napoli vs Juventus 2016/17
- Napoli vs Juventus 2017/18
- Juventus vs Napoli 2017/18
- 5:40pm-6pm: Goals Rush: Juventus
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 38
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 41
- 7pm-8pm: The Champion Club
- 8pm-9pm: The Football Years
- 1992/93
- 1993/94
- 9pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga: Champions
- 9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10pm-11pm: Bundesliga’s Best
- Dortmund vs Stuttgart
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 41
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 38
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 15 May
- 12:10am-6am: AFCON 2019
- Senegal vs Tunisia SF
- Algeria vs Nigeria SF
- Senegal vs Algeria Final
- 6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest: Kenny Dalglish
- 6:30am-10:40am: Old Firm Classics
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Celtic '67
- Celtic vs Rangers
- 10:40am-11:40am: Club Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
- 11:40am-6pm: MLS
- The Beckham Effect
- MLS Classic Matches: Toronto vs Montreal (2016 Playoffs)
- Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony
- Toronto vs Seattle (2016 MLS Cup)
- MLS – The Movement: Brampton
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Triumphs: AP McCoy / Michael Holding
- 6:30pm-11pm: Cricket’s Greatest
- Richard Hadlee
- Curtly Ambrose
- Michael Holding
- Allan Donald
- Wasim Akram
- Imran Khan
- Glenn McGrath
- Dennis Lillee
- Ian Botham
- 11pm-11:30pm: Temples of Sport: MCG
- 11:30pm-12am: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
Saturday 16 May
- 12am-5am: Aussies Abroad
- Kenny Dougall
- Lyndon Dykes
- Elder & Irvine
- 5am-6am: Temples of Sport
- Anfield
- Wembley
- 6am-10:30am: Cricket’s Fastest Bowlers
- Richard Hadlee
- Curtly Ambrose
- Michael Holding
- Allan Donald
- Wasim Akram
- Imran Khan
- Glenn McGrath
- Dennis Lillee
- Ian Botham
- 10:30am-11am: Temples of Sport: MCG
- 11am-11:30am: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- 11:30am-5:40am: Football Icon: Beckham
- NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007)
- The Beckham Effect
- LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup)
- San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012)
- 5:40am-10:25pm: Liverpool: YNWA
- Ian Rush
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Liverpool vs Watford
- Leicester vs Liverpool
- 10:25pm-10:50pm: 30 Years Of Hurt: Liverpool 30 Years Of Hurt
- 10:50pm-11:20pm: Liverpool: YNWA
- 11:20pm-1:25am: Live: Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Freiburg
Sunday 17 May
- 1:25am-1:40am: Bundesliga Classic: Bayern vs Dortmund
- 1:40am-6am: Battle for Promotion
- Leeds vs Derby
- West Brom vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs West Brom
- West Brom vs Swansea
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- West Brom vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Stoke
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Millwall vs West Brom
- 6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Nottingham Forest '70s
- 6:30am-11:45am: Liverpool: YNWA
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Kenny Dalglish
- Liverpool vs Watford
- Leicester vs Liverpool
- 11:45am-6pm: Old Firm Classics
-
- Graeme Souness
- Celtic v Rangers
- Rangers v Celtic
- Steven Gerrard
- Celtic v Rangers
-
- 5:30pm-6pm: The Mavericks: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 6pm-12:20am: Magic of El Clasico
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2017/2018
- Michael Laudrup
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2007/2008
- Zinedine Zidane
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016
Monday 18 May
- 12:20am-1:20am: Magic of El Clasico
- Real Madrid 50s & 60s
- Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s
- 1:20am-4:50am: Football’s Greatest Clubs
- Juventus '80s
- Santos '60s
- Real Madrid Galacticos
- Benifica '60s
- Ajax '70s
- Nottingham Forest '70s
- AC Milan '80s/'90s
- 4:50am-6am: MLS
- Hell is Real
- The Movement: Soccer in DC
- The Movement: Can Soccer Save the Planet?
- 6am-12:20pm: Magic of El Clasico
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2017/2018
- Michael Laudrup
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2007/2008
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016
- 12:20pm-5:50pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 11/12
- Inside Chelsea
- Norwich vs Chelsea
- Best of: Ballack
- Best of: Vialli
- 3:25pm-5:30pm: Carabao Cup
- Chelsea vs Tottenham
- 5:30pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Season Review 00/01
- 9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Man Utd vs Liverpool
- 11:50pm-12:20am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Liverpool '70's/'80s
Tuesday 19 May
- 12:20am-12:45am: 30 Years of Hurt
- 12:45am-1am: Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea
- 1am-5:30am: EFL Playoffs
- Newport vs Tranmere
- Charlton vs Sunderland
- Aston Villa vs West Brom
- Derby vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Aston Villa
- Leeds vs Derby
- Derby vs Aston Villa
- 5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Wembley
- 6am-9:30am: Arsenal TV
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Season Review 00/01
- 9:30am-12:20pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Man Utd vs Liverpool
- 12:20pm-4:50pm: Cricket’s Greatest Fast Bowlers
- Richard Hadlee
- Curtly Ambrose
- Michael Holding
- Allan Donald
- Wasim Akram
- Imran Khan
- Glenn McGrath
- Dennis Lillee
- Ian Botham
- 4:50pm-5:50pm: Temples of Sport
- Lords
- MCG
- 5:50pm-12:20am: EFL: Grudge Match
- Wimbledon Derby
- East Midlands Derby
- Second City Derby
- South Wales Derby
- The Old Farm Derby
Wednesday 20 May
- 12:20am-3:20am: Cricket’s Greatest Allrounders
- Richard Hadlee
- Garfield Sobers
- Imran Khan
- Jacques Kallis
- Ian Botham
- Kapil Dev
- 3:20am-5:50am: Temples of Sport
- Lords
- MCG
- Maracana
- Wembley
- Anfield
- 5:50am-6:05am: Carabao Cup Classic: Chelsea vs Tottenham
- 6:05am-12:30pm: EFL: Grudge Match
- Wimbledon Derby
- East Midlands
- Second City Derby
- South Wales Derby
- The Old Farm Derby
- 12:30pm-3:20pm: LFC TV
- 3:20pm-3:50pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Liverpool
- 3:50pm-5:15pm: LFC TV: Newcastle 96/97
- 5:15pm-5:45pm: Football’s Greatest: Xabi Alonso
- 5:45pm-6pm: Carabao Cup Classic: Liverpool vs Chelsea
- 6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest Players
- The Lane
- One of a Kind
- Sir Bobby Charlton
- England v Scotland
- 9pm-9:30pm: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 92/93 & 93/94
- 9:30pm-10pm: Inside Chelsea
- 10pm-12am: Chelsea TV: Wolves vs Chelsea
Thursday 21 May
- 12am-6am: Copa Libertadores
- Highlights: Round of 16 1st Leg
- Highlights: Round of 16 2nd Leg
- Highlights: Quarter Final 1st Leg
- Highlights: Quarter Final 2nd Leg
- River Plate vs Boca Juniors
- Gremio vs Flamengo
- 6am-9am: England’s Greatest Players
- The Lane
- One of a kind
- Sir Bobby Charlton
- England v Scotland
- 9am-11:50am: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 92/93 & 93/94
- Inside Chelsea
- Wolves vs Chelsea
- 11:50am-5:45pm: Carabao Cup
- Newcastle v Preston
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Leeds
- Manchester United v West Ham
- Manchester Utd v Hull
- Southampton v Liverpool
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Hull v Manchester United
- Manchester United v Southampton
- 5:45pm-6:15pm: The Mavericks: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 6:15pm-11pm: Old Firm Classics – Rangers
- Gerrard
- Celtic
- Souness
- Celtic
- 11pm-12am: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Prague
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 15 May
- 12:10am-3:15am: The Hell: Part 1-4
- 3:15am-6:15am: The Race
- Silverstone
- Nola
- 6:15am-11:55am: All At Sea
- Inside Sailing
- World Sailing
- F1H2O: Season Review
- Aquabike: Season Review
- Sailing to Tokyo
- Speed Catamaran Tour
- Kite Masters
- Sir Robin-Johnston
- Inside Sailing
- World Sailing Show
- 11:55am-5pm: My Sporting Moment
- Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
- Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
- Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
- Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
- Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
- Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
- 5pm-6pm: The Mavericks: Seve Ballesteros
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga
- 6:30pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries
- England v Wallabies 2016
- England v Wallabies 2017
- England v Wallabies 2018
Saturday 16 May
- 12am-5am: My Sporting Moment
- Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
- Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
- Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
- Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
- Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
- Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
- 5am-6am: Sporting Greats
- Rafael Nadal
- Roger Federer
- 6am-11:30am: Rugby Rivalries: England v Wallabies
- 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio
- 12pm-1pm: Ferrari Challenge: Mugello pt 1
- 1pm-1:30pm: FIA Truck Racing: Zolder
- 1:30pm-2pm: FIA Formula Regional: Barcelona
- 2pm-3pm: DTM Highlights: Assen
- 3pm-3:30pm: FastZone
- 3:30pm-4pm: GP Confidential
- 4pm-4:30pm: Racing Files: McLaren
- 4:30pm-5:50pm: The Race: Sebring
- 5:50pm-11:20pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- France v All Blacks
- Jonah Lomu
- France vs All Blacks
- Dan Carter
- South Africa v New Zealand
- 11:20pm-1:30am: Live Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Hertha
Sunday 17 May
- 1:30am-6am: Sporting Rivalries
- Real Madrid v Barcelona
- Ali v Frazier
- Romania v USSR
- Miracle on Ice
- USSR v USA
- The Ashes
- The Big Three
- Coe v Ovett
- England v France
- 6am-12:05pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats
- France vs England
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- France v All Blacks
- Jonah Lomu
- France vs All Blacks
- Dan Carter
- South Africa v New Zealand
- Richie McCaw
- 12:05pm-6pm: Best of Barty
- Barty v Kvitova
- Barty v Pliskova
- Barty v Svitolina
- 6pm-6:30pm: WTA – My Story
- Elina Svitolina
- Ashleigh Barty
- 6:30pm-10pm: Sporting Triumphs
- Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory
- Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson
- Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie
- Gary Neville / Brian Noble
- Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans
- Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
- Diego Maradona
- 10pm-12am: The Mavericks
- George Best
- FaustinoAsprilla
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Monday 18 May
- 12am-2:50am: Chelsea Tv
- Premier League Years 94/95 & 95/96
- Best of: Di Matteo
- Inside Chelsea
- Wolves vs Chelsea
- 2:50am-4:50am: Sporting Countdowns
- Pioneers
- Shocks
- Fairytales
- Meltdowns
- 4:50am-5:50am: Sporting Greats
- Babe Ruth
- Mark Spitz
- 5:50am-6am: WTA – My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6am-9:30am: Sporting Triumphs
- Thierry Henry / Glenn McCrory
- Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson
- Joe Calzaghe / Colin Montgomerie
- Gary Neville / Brian Noble
- Sebastian Coe / Leuan Evans
- Mo Farah / Will Carling
- Justin Rose / Osvaldo Ardiles
- 9:30am-12pm: The Mavericks
- Diego Maradona
- George Best
- Faustino Asprilla
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Prince Naseem Hamed
- 12pm-5:45pm: Best of Serena
- S. Williams v Osaka
- S. Williams v Bouzkova
- S. Williams v Pegula
- 5:45pm-6pm: WTA: My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- 6pm-10pm: Ultimate Athletics
- Sergey Bubka
- Haile Gebrselassie
- Heike Dreschler
- Michael Johnson
- Carl Lewis
- Edwin Moses
- Daley Thompson
- Jesse Owens
- 10pm-11:30pm: Sporting Greats
- Paula Radcliffe
- Mo Farah
- Kelly Holmes
- 11:30pm-12am: My Sporting Moments: Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
Tuesday 19 May
- 12am-5:15am: Visma Ski Classics
- La Venosta
- Kaiser Maximilian Lauf
- La Diagonela
- 5:15am-5:45am: G Series: End of Season Review
- 5:45am-6am: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- 6am-11:45am: Ultimate Athletics
- Sergey Bubka
- Haile Gebrselassie
- Heike Dreschler
- Michael Johnson
- Carl Lewis
- Edwin Moses
- Daley Thompson
- Jesse Owens
- Crossing the Line
- 11:45am-11:55am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Wales
- 11:55am-12:25pm: Sporting Greats: Sean Fitzpatrick
- 12:25pm-5:45pm: The Baa Baa’s
- Barbarians vs All Blacks
- England vs Barbarians
- Wales vs Barbarians
- 5:45pm-6pm: Six Nations Mini: Wales vs France
- 6pm-6:30pm: The Outdoor Sports Show
- 6:30pm-11:45pm: Best of Barty
- Quarter Final - Barty v V. Williams
- Semi Final - Barty v Strycova
- Final - Barty v Goerges
- 11:45pm-12am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
Wednesday 20 May
- 12am-3:15am: 50 Huge Ruby Wins
- Japan vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs USA
- 3:15am-5:40am: Rugby X: Finals
- 5:40am-6am: WTA My Story
- Elina Svitolina
- Ashleigh Barty
- 6am-11:10am: Best of Barty
- Quarter Final - Barty v V. Williams
- Semi Final - Barty v Strycova
- Final - Barty v Goerges
- 11:10am-11:25am: My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 11:25am-11:55am: WTA All Access
- 11:55am-2:50pm: Euro Hockey League
- 3rd Place Playoff
- Final
- 2:50pm-5:40pm: FIH Pro League
- The Season So Far
- 2018 Mens WC Review
- 2018 Womens WC Review
- 2019 How They Won It
- 5:40pm-6:10pm: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga
- 6:10pm-9:55pm: Rugby Rivalries
- Scotland v Wallabies 2016
- Scotland v Wallabies 2017
- 9:55pm-11:40pm: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory
- 11:40pm-12:10am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
Thursday 21 May
- 12:10am-12:25am: Best of 6 Nations: Wales v England
- 12:25am-12:50am: Ibiza Marathon
- 12:50am-1:15am: Swansea Triathlon
- 1:15am-1:40am: UK Challenge
- 1:40am-2:30am: Long Course Weekend
- 2:30am-2:55am:Transvulcania Ultra Marathon
- 2:55am-3:20am: Tenerife Blue Trail
- 3:20am-4:10am: Laguna Phuket Triathlon
- 4:10am-5am: Welsh Super Series
- Llanelli Triathlon
- Steelman Triathlon
- 5am-6am: Sporting Greats
- Kelly Holmes
- Paula Radcliffe
- 6am-9:45am: Rugby Rivalries
- Scotland v Wallabies 2016
- Scotland v Wallabies 2017
- 9:45am-11:25am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 11:25am-6pm: Six Nations
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- France vs Italy
- Wales vs France
- England vs Ireland
- Scotland vs France
- England vs Wales
- 6pm-11:30pm: Golfing Greats
- The Big Three
- Seve Ballesteros
- Gary Player
- Jack Nicklaus
- Royal Birkdale
- Arnold Palmer
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Tom Watson
- St Andrews
- John Daly
- Seve Ballesteros
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Triumphs: Sir Nick Faldo / Johnny Nelson