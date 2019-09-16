Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Bundesliga

SPFL

LaLiga

Ligue 1

EFL Championship

WTA Tennis

MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 16 September

LaLiga: Celta v Granada, 12am, beIN 3

Ligue 1: St Etienne v Toulouse, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Paderborn v Schalke, 2am, beIN 2

Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo, 2am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Valladolid v Osasuna, 2.30am, beIN 3

Serie A: Verona v Milan, 4.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Betis v Getafe, 5am, beIN 3

Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 5am, beIN 2

MLS: Seattle v NY Red Bulls, 8.08am, beIN 2

MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 12.20pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 1, 6pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 17 September

Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce, 3am beIN 3

Serie A: Torino v Lecce, 4.45am, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 2, 12pm, beIN 3

Wednesday 18 September

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 3, 12pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 1, 4pm, beIN 2

Thursday 19 September

MLS: Week 28, Cincinnati v Atlanta, 9.38am, beIN 2

Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Corinthians v Del Valle, 10.30am, beIN 1

MLS: Week 28, Portland v NY Red Bulls, 9.38am, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 4, 1pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 1, 1pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 2, 6pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 2, 8pm, beIN 2

Friday 20 September

Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Colon v Atletico MG, 10.30am, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 5, 1pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 2, 1pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 3, 6pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 3, 8pm, beIN 3a

Saturday 21 September

Bundesliga: Schalke v Mainz, 4.30am, beIN 3

Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa, 4.45am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Osasuna v Betis, 5am, beIN 1

MLS: Week 29, Sporting KC v Colorado, 10.30am, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 6, 1pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 4, 2.30pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 3, 3pm, beIN 2

LaLiga: Villarreal v Valladolid, 9pm, beIN 1

EFL: Leeds v Derby, 9.30pm, beIN 2

Serie A: Udinese v Brescia, 11pm, beIN 3

Bundesliga: Bayern v Cologne, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Union, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hertha v Paderborn, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 22 September

EFL: Cardiff v Middlesbrough, 12am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Levante v Eibar, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Juventus v Verona, 2am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Bremen v Leipzig, 2.30am, beIN 3

LaLiga: Atletico v Celta, 2.30am, beIN 2

Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Ankaraguru, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Milan v Inter, 4.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Granada v Barcelona, 5am, beIN 2

MLS: Atlanta v San Jose, 5.55am, beIN 3

MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 12.38am, beIN 2

MLS: LAFC v Toronto, 12.38pm, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 7, 1pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Wuham, Day 1, 2pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 4, 3pm, beIN 3

LaLiga: Getafe v Mallorca, 8pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL, 8.30pm, beIN 1

EFL: WBA v Huddersfield, 9pm, beIN 2

SPFL: St Johnstone v Rangers, 9.15pm, beIN 3

LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lecce v Napoli, 11pm, beIN 1

Serie A: Bologna v Roma, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Dusseldorf, 11.30pm, beIN 3

Monday 23 September

LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 12am, beIN 2

SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 2am, beIN 1

Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 2am, beIN 3

LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 2.30am, beIN 2

Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 4.45am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 5am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 5am, beIN 3

MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philladelphia, 8.08am, beIN 2

MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 10.08pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Wuhan, Day 3, 1pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 24 September