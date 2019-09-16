LaLiga
TV Listings

Watch live this week: the best of football and rugby!

The Milan derby headlines a mouth-watering lineup of LIVE sport on beIN this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the Milan derby, as well as:

  • Bundesliga
  • SPFL
  • LaLiga
  • Ligue 1
  • EFL Championship
  • WTA Tennis
  • MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 16 September

  • LaLiga: Celta v Granada, 12am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Toulouse, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Paderborn v Schalke, 2am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo, 2am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Osasuna, 2.30am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Verona v Milan, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Betis v Getafe, 5am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Marseille, 5am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Seattle v NY Red Bulls, 8.08am, beIN 2
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 12.20pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 1, 6pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 17 September

  • Turkish Super Lig: Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce, 3am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Torino v Lecce, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 2, 12pm, beIN 3

Wednesday 18 September

  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 3, 12pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 1, 4pm, beIN 2

Thursday 19 September

  • MLS: Week 28, Cincinnati v Atlanta, 9.38am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Corinthians v Del Valle, 10.30am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 28, Portland v NY Red Bulls, 9.38am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 4, 1pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 1, 1pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 2, 6pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 2, 8pm, beIN 2

Friday 20 September

  • Copa Sudamericana: Semifinal 1st Leg, Colon v Atletico MG, 10.30am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 5, 1pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 2, 1pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 3, 6pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 3, 8pm, beIN 3a

Saturday 21 September

  • Bundesliga: Schalke v Mainz, 4.30am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Nantes, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa, 4.45am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Osasuna v Betis, 5am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 29, Sporting KC v Colorado, 10.30am, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 6, 1pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Guangzhou, Day 4, 2.30pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 3, 3pm, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Valladolid, 9pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: Leeds v Derby, 9.30pm, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Udinese v Brescia, 11pm, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Bayern v Cologne, 11.30pm, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Union, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha v Paderborn, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Augsburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 22 September

  • EFL: Cardiff v Middlesbrough, 12am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante v Eibar, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Juventus v Verona, 2am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Leipzig, 2.30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Celta, 2.30am, beIN 2
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Ankaraguru, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Milan v Inter, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Granada v Barcelona, 5am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Atlanta v San Jose, 5.55am, beIN 3
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 12.38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: LAFC v Toronto, 12.38pm, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Osaka, Day 7, 1pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Wuham, Day 1, 2pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Seoul, Day 4, 3pm, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Mallorca, 8pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL, 8.30pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: WBA v Huddersfield, 9pm, beIN 2
  • SPFL: St Johnstone v Rangers, 9.15pm, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Lecce v Napoli, 11pm, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Bologna v Roma, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Dusseldorf, 11.30pm, beIN 3

Monday 23 September

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Leganes, 12am, beIN 2
  • SPFL: Hibernian v Hearts, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Malatyaspor v Galatasaray, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Dortmund, 2am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Atlanta v Fiorentina, 2am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Athletic v Alaves, 2.30am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Lazio v Parma, 4.45am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Madrid, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG, 5am, beIN 3
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v Philladelphia, 8.08am, beIN 2
  • MLS: DC United v Seattle KC, 10.08pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Wuhan, Day 3, 1pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 24 September

  • Super Lig A: Besiktas v Basaksehir, 3am, beIN 2
  • Super Lig A: Sivasspor v Trabzonspor, 3am, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Hoddenheim, 4.30am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Wuhan, Day 3, 1pm, beIN 3

 

News Football tv listings tennis 16 September 2019
Previous Zlatan hat-trick lights up Galaxy rout
Read
Zlatan hat-trick lights up Galaxy rout
Next Watch live this week in NZ
Read
Watch live this week in NZ

Latest Stories