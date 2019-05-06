LaLiga
We've got a mouth-watering lineup of LIVE football on beIN this week, with the Old Firm derby, EFL playoff promotion semi-finals, Copa Libertadores and MORE!

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

  • Serie A
  • MLS
  • EFL Championship
  • SPFL
  • Ligue 1
  • Bundesliga
  • WTA

**All times listed in AEST

 

Monday 6 May

  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 12:15am, beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Hibernian, 12:30am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Monaco vs St Etienne, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Genoa vs Roma, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Besiktas, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Frankfurt, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Atheltic Club, 2:30am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Napoli vs Cagliari, 4:30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Huesca vs Valencia, 4:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs Lille, 5:00am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Sporting KC vs Atlanta, 11:20am, beIN 2
  • WTA Madrid: Day 4, 8:00pm, beIN 3

 

Tuesday 7 May

  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor, 3:30am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Milan vs Bologna, 4:30am, beIN 1
  • WTA Madrid: Day 4, 8:00pm, beIN 3

Wednesday 8 May

  • Copa Libertadores: Club Nacional vs Porteno, 8:15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Zamora vs Atletico MG, 8:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Alianza vs Palestino, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: River vs Internacional, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • WTA Madrid: Day 5, 8:00pm, beIN 3

Thursday 9 May

  • Copa Sudamericana: Merida vs Arg Juniors, 6:00am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Cruziero v s Emelec, 8:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs UC, 8:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Huracan vs Lara, 8:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Rosario vs Libertad, 8:15am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Columbus vs LA Galaxy, 9:38am, beIN 3
  • MLS: Chicago vs New England, 10:08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico JR vs Melgar, 10:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito vs San Jose, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo, 10:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs Flamengo, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • WTA Madrid: Day 6, 8:00pm, beIN 3

 

Friday 10 May

  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Newport County vs Mansfield Town, 4:45am, beIN 2
  • WTA Madrid: Day 6, 5:30am, beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Godoy vs Conception, 8:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Cristal, 8:15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Atletico PR, 10:30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Jorge vs Tolima, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • WTA Madrid: Day 7, 10:30pm, beIN 3

 

Saturday 11 May

  • WTA Madrid: Day 7, 4:00am, beIN 3
  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Tranmere vs Forest Green, 4:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Montpellier, 4:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen vs Hearts, 4:45am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Vancouver vs Portland, 12:08pm, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Aston Villa vs West Brom, 9:30pm, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Atalanta vs Genoa, 11:00pm, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hertha, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Dusseldorf, 11:30pm, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Freiburg, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bremen, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Bayern, 11:30pm, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Schalke, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Monchengladbach, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Sunday 12 May

  • Ligue 1: Angers vs PSG, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari vs Lazio, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Derby vs Leeds, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • WTA Madrid: Day 8, 2:30am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Nice vs Nantes, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Sunderland vs Portsmouth, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Fiorentina vs Milan, 4:30am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Chicago vs Minnesota, 10:08am, beIN 3
  • MLS: Seattle vs Houston, 12:08am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Torino vs Sassuolo, 8:30pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 9:00pm, beIN 2
  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Doncaster vs Charlton, 9:15pm, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Guingamp, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Frosinone vs Udinese, 11:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria vs Empoli, 11:00pm, beIN 1

 

Monday 13 May

  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: SPAL v s Napoli, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Multigoal, 2:30am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Barcelona vs Getafe, 2:30am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Atletico vs Sevilla, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 2:30am
  • LaLiga: Athletic vs Celta, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Betis vs Hesca, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Girona vs Levante, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Rayo vs Valladolid, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia vs Alaves. 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villarreal vs Eibar, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes vs Espanyol, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Mansfield Town vs Newport County, 3:00am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Roma vs Juventus, 4:30am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Atlanta vs Orlando, 4:33am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: DC United vs Sporting KC, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • WTA Rome: Day 1, 7:00pm, beIN 3
