LaLiga
TV Listings

Watch live this week: the best of football!

Tottenham and Chelsea do battle for a spot in the Carabao Cup final, plus watch LaLiga, Ligue 1 and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the Carabao Cup semi-finals, as well as:

  • LaLiga
  • EFL
  • CAF Champions League
  • Coupe de la ligue
  • Ligue 1

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

Monday 7 January

  • Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 3.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 6.45am beIN 1

Tuesday 8 January

  • Coupe de France: Lille v Sochaux, 6.55am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao, 7am beIN 2

Wednesday 9 January

  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Montpellier, 5am beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Tottenham v Chelsea, 7am beIN 2
  • Coupe de la Ligue: Lyon v Strasbourg, 7am beIN 1

Thursday 10 January

  • Coupe de la Ligue: Monaco v Rennes, 4.45am beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Burton, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de la Ligue: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 7.05am beIN 3
  • Coupe de la Ligue: PSG v Guingamp, 7.05am beIN 1

Saturday 12 January

  • CAF CL: Lobi Stars v Sundowns, 3am beIN 3
  • EFL: Leeds v Derby, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Reims, 6.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Rayo v Celta Vigo, 7am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Huesca, 11pm beIN 3

 

Sunday 13 January

  • EFL: Wigan v Aston Villa, 2am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Real Sociedad, 2.15am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Amiens v PSG, 3am beIN 1
  • EFL: Millwall v Blackburn, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona v Alaves, 4.30am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Caen v Lille, 6am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Getafe, 6.45am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Levante, 10pm beIN 2

Monday 14 January

  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Rennes, 1am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Bilbao v Sevilla, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse v Strasbourg, 3am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Eibar, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Real Madrid, 6.45am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Monaco, 7am beIN 2

 

News Football tv listings tennis laliga Ligue 1 Serie A 7 January 2019
Previous Maclaren hails Australia's attacking depth
Read
Maclaren hails Australia's attacking depth
Next Getafe v Barcelona
Read
Getafe v Barcelona

Latest Stories