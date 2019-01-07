Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- LaLiga
- EFL
- CAF Champions League
- Coupe de la ligue
- Ligue 1
Monday 7 January
- Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 3.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 6.45am beIN 1
Tuesday 8 January
- Coupe de France: Lille v Sochaux, 6.55am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao, 7am beIN 2
Wednesday 9 January
- Ligue 1: Nantes v Montpellier, 5am beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Tottenham v Chelsea, 7am beIN 2
- Coupe de la Ligue: Lyon v Strasbourg, 7am beIN 1
Thursday 10 January
- Coupe de la Ligue: Monaco v Rennes, 4.45am beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Burton, 6.45am beIN 2
- Coupe de la Ligue: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 7.05am beIN 3
- Coupe de la Ligue: PSG v Guingamp, 7.05am beIN 1
Saturday 12 January
- CAF CL: Lobi Stars v Sundowns, 3am beIN 3
- EFL: Leeds v Derby, 6.45am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Reims, 6.45am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Rayo v Celta Vigo, 7am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Leganes v Huesca, 11pm beIN 3
Sunday 13 January
- EFL: Wigan v Aston Villa, 2am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valencia v Real Sociedad, 2.15am beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Amiens v PSG, 3am beIN 1
- EFL: Millwall v Blackburn, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Girona v Alaves, 4.30am beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Caen v Lille, 6am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Getafe, 6.45am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Levante, 10pm beIN 2
Monday 14 January
- Ligue 1: Nantes v Rennes, 1am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Bilbao v Sevilla, 2.15am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Toulouse v Strasbourg, 3am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Eibar, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Betis v Real Madrid, 6.45am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Marseille v Monaco, 7am beIN 2