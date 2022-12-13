Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Carabao Cup
- EFL Championship
- SPFL Premiership
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEDT
SATURDAY 17 December
- EFL Championship: Birmingham v Reading, 7am beIN 1
- FULL MATCH REPLAY: Chelsea TV - Aston Villa v Chelsea, 9pm beIN 3
- SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic, 11:30pm beIN 1
SUNDAY 18 December
- EFL Championship: West Brom v Rotherham, 2am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Norwich v Blackburn, 4:30am beIN 1
- FULL MATCH REPLAY: LFC TV - Liverpool v Milan, 8:30am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Luton v Millwall, 11pm beIN 1
TUESDAY 20 December
- EFL Championship: Wigan v Sheff Utd, 7am beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 21 December
- Carabao Cup: MK Dons v Leicester, 6:45am beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Wolves v Gillingham, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Southampton v Lincoln, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Newcastle v Bournemouth, 6:45am beIN 2
- SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen v Rangers, 7am beIN 3
THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER
- Carabao Cup: Blackburn v Nottingham Forest, 6:45am beIN 3
- Carabao Cup: Charlton v Brighton, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Man Utd v Burnley, 7am beIN 1
Friday 23 DECEMBER
- Carabao Cup: Man City v Liverpool, 7am beIN 1