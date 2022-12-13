Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

2022 FIFA World Cup
  • Carabao Cup
  • EFL Championship
  • SPFL Premiership

**All times listed in AEDT

SATURDAY 17 December

  • EFL Championship: Birmingham v Reading, 7am beIN 1
  • FULL MATCH REPLAY: Chelsea TV - Aston Villa v Chelsea, 9pm beIN 3
  • SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic, 11:30pm beIN 1

SUNDAY 18 December

  • EFL Championship: West Brom v Rotherham, 2am beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Norwich v Blackburn, 4:30am beIN 1
  • FULL MATCH REPLAY: LFC TV - Liverpool v Milan, 8:30am beIN 2 
  • EFL Championship: Luton v Millwall, 11pm beIN 1

TUESDAY 20 December

  • EFL Championship: Wigan v Sheff Utd, 7am beIN 1

WEDNESDAY 21 December

  • Carabao Cup: MK Dons v Leicester, 6:45am beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Wolves v Gillingham, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Southampton v Lincoln, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Newcastle v Bournemouth, 6:45am beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen v Rangers, 7am beIN 3

THURSDAY 22 DECEMBER

  • Carabao Cup: Blackburn v Nottingham Forest, 6:45am beIN 3
  • Carabao Cup: Charlton v Brighton, 6:45am beIN CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Man Utd v Burnley, 7am beIN 1

Friday 23 DECEMBER

  • Carabao Cup: Man City v Liverpool, 7am beIN 1
