SPFL IS BACK!
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

The Serie A season gets underway this weekend, plus watch the Bundesliga, SPFL Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, premium tennis and MUCH MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week!

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with the return of SerieA as well as:

  • Carabao Cup
  • Bundesliga
  • EFL Championship
  • SPFL
  • Ligue 1
  • ATP Montreal
  • WTA Toronto
  • Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals
  • ATP & WTA Cincinnati
  • MLS
  • Premier Padel
  • and more!

Tuesday 9 August

  • WTA Toronto Day 1, 1am beIN 2
  • ATP Montreal Day 1, 2am beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: West Brom v Watford, 5am beIN 3
  • WTA Toronto Day 1, 9am beIN 2
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 1, 11pm beIN 1

Wednesday 10 August

  • WTA Toronto Day 2, 1am beIN 2
  • ATP Montreal Day 2, 2am beIN 1
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 1, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Charlton v QPR, 4.45am beIN 2
  • Carabao Cup: Bradford v Hull, 4.45am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Goianinense v Nacional, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Flamengo v Corinthians, 10.30am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Tachira, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 2, 11pm beIN 1

Thursday 11 August

  • WTA Toronto Day 3, 1am beIN 2
  • ATP Montreal Day 3, 2am beIN 1
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 2, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland, 4.45am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Caera v Sao Paulo, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras v Atletico MG, 10.30am beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Velez, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 3, 11pm beIN 1

Friday 12 August

  • WTA Toronto Day 4, 1am beIN 2
  • ATP Montreal Day 4, 2am beIN 1
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 3, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Internacional v Melgar, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Libertadores: Estudiantes v Atletico PR, 10.30am beIN 3

Saturday 13 August

  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 5 QF, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Toronto Day 5 QF, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ATP Montreal Day 5 QF, 2am beIN 1
  • 2. Bundesliga: Nuremberg v Heidenheim, 2.30am beIN 3
  • WTA Toronto Day 5 QF, 3am beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Dortmund, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Dundee v Abroath, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Watford v Burnley, 5am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Nantes v Lille, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ATP Montreal QF: 8.30am beIN 1
  • WTA Toronto QF, 9am beIN 2
  • 2. Bundesliga: Bielefeld v Hamburger, 9am beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Cardiff v Birmingham, 9.30am beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: FB Leipzig v Cologne, 11.30pm beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Augsburg, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Bochum, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Frankfurt, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Stuttgart, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 14 August

  • EFL: Sunderland v QPR, 12am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 1am beIN 1
  • ATP Montreal Doubles SF: 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Schalke v Monchengladbach, 2.30am beIN 2
  • Serie A: AC Milan v Udinese, 2.30am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Atalanta, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Toronto SF: 3am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Leece v Inter, 4.45am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Monza v Torino, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ATP Montreal SF: 5am beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Montpellier, 5am beIN 2
  • Premier Padel: Buenos-Aires SF, 7.30am beIN 2
  • WTA Toronto SF, 8am beIN 1
  • ATP Montreal: Doubles SF, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Toronto v Portland, 9.40am beIN 3
  • ATP Montreal SF: 10am beIN 1
  • MLS: Inter Miami v NYCFC, 10.10am beIN 2
  • MLS: Austin v Kansas, 11.10am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Vancouver, 12.10pm beIN 2
  • MLS: LAFC v Charlotte, 12.40pm beIN 3
  • FULL MATCH REPLAY: Arsenal v Leicester, 4.30pm beIN 2
  • FULL MATCH REPLAY: Brentford v Manchester United, 6pm beIN 3
  • SPFL: Kilmarnock v Celtic, 9pm beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lorient v Lyon, 9pm beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Ajaccio v Lens, 11pm beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Mainz v Union, 11.30pm beIN 2

MOnday 15 August

  • Ligue 1: Nice v Strasbourg, 1.05am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bayern v Wolfsburg, 1.30am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Lazio v Bologna, 2.30am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Fiorentina v Cremonese, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ATP Montreal Doubles FInal, 3.30am beIN 1
  • WTA Toronto Final, 3.30am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Salernitana v Roma, 4.45am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Brest v Marseille, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Spezia v Empoli, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ATP Montreal Final, 6am beIN 1
  • Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Final, 7.30am beIN 2
  • MLS: Nashville v Minnesota, 11.25am beIN 3
  • MLS: Seattle v Real Salt Lake, 12.10pm beIN 2

Tuesday 16 August

  • ATP Cincinnati Day 1, 1am beIN 1
  • WTA Cincinnati Day 1, 1am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Hellas Verona v Napoli, 2.30am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Juventus v Sassuolo, 4.45am beIN 3
  • WTA Cincinnati Day 1, 9am beIN 2
  • FULL MATCH REPLAY: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 5.30pm beIN 2

 

