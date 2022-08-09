Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues on beIN SPORTS with the return of SerieA as well as:
- Carabao Cup
- Bundesliga
- EFL Championship
- SPFL
- Ligue 1
- ATP Montreal
- WTA Toronto
- Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals
- ATP & WTA Cincinnati
- MLS
- Premier Padel
- and more!
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Tuesday 9 August
- WTA Toronto Day 1, 1am beIN 2
- ATP Montreal Day 1, 2am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: West Brom v Watford, 5am beIN 3
- WTA Toronto Day 1, 9am beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 1, 11pm beIN 1
Wednesday 10 August
- WTA Toronto Day 2, 1am beIN 2
- ATP Montreal Day 2, 2am beIN 1
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 1, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Charlton v QPR, 4.45am beIN 2
- Carabao Cup: Bradford v Hull, 4.45am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Goianinense v Nacional, 8.15am beIN 3
- Copa Libertadores: Flamengo v Corinthians, 10.30am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Tachira, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 2, 11pm beIN 1
Thursday 11 August
- WTA Toronto Day 3, 1am beIN 2
- ATP Montreal Day 3, 2am beIN 1
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 2, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland, 4.45am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Caera v Sao Paulo, 8.15am beIN 3
- Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras v Atletico MG, 10.30am beIN 3
- Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Velez, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 3, 11pm beIN 1
Friday 12 August
- WTA Toronto Day 4, 1am beIN 2
- ATP Montreal Day 4, 2am beIN 1
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 3, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Internacional v Melgar, 8.15am beIN 3
- Copa Libertadores: Estudiantes v Atletico PR, 10.30am beIN 3
Saturday 13 August
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Day 5 QF, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA Toronto Day 5 QF, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP Montreal Day 5 QF, 2am beIN 1
- 2. Bundesliga: Nuremberg v Heidenheim, 2.30am beIN 3
- WTA Toronto Day 5 QF, 3am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Freiburg v Dortmund, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Dundee v Abroath, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Watford v Burnley, 5am beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Nantes v Lille, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP Montreal QF: 8.30am beIN 1
- WTA Toronto QF, 9am beIN 2
- 2. Bundesliga: Bielefeld v Hamburger, 9am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Cardiff v Birmingham, 9.30am beIN 3
- Bundesliga: FB Leipzig v Cologne, 11.30pm beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Augsburg, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Bochum, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Frankfurt, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Stuttgart, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 14 August
- EFL: Sunderland v QPR, 12am beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 1am beIN 1
- ATP Montreal Doubles SF: 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Schalke v Monchengladbach, 2.30am beIN 2
- Serie A: AC Milan v Udinese, 2.30am beIN 3
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Atalanta, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA Toronto SF: 3am beIN 1
- Serie A: Leece v Inter, 4.45am beIN 3
- Serie A: Monza v Torino, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP Montreal SF: 5am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: PSG v Montpellier, 5am beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Buenos-Aires SF, 7.30am beIN 2
- WTA Toronto SF, 8am beIN 1
- ATP Montreal: Doubles SF, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Toronto v Portland, 9.40am beIN 3
- ATP Montreal SF: 10am beIN 1
- MLS: Inter Miami v NYCFC, 10.10am beIN 2
- MLS: Austin v Kansas, 11.10am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Vancouver, 12.10pm beIN 2
- MLS: LAFC v Charlotte, 12.40pm beIN 3
- FULL MATCH REPLAY: Arsenal v Leicester, 4.30pm beIN 2
- FULL MATCH REPLAY: Brentford v Manchester United, 6pm beIN 3
- SPFL: Kilmarnock v Celtic, 9pm beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lorient v Lyon, 9pm beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Ajaccio v Lens, 11pm beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Mainz v Union, 11.30pm beIN 2
MOnday 15 August
- Ligue 1: Nice v Strasbourg, 1.05am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Bayern v Wolfsburg, 1.30am beIN 2
- Serie A: Lazio v Bologna, 2.30am beIN 3
- Serie A: Fiorentina v Cremonese, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP Montreal Doubles FInal, 3.30am beIN 1
- WTA Toronto Final, 3.30am beIN 2
- Serie A: Salernitana v Roma, 4.45am beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Brest v Marseille, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Spezia v Empoli, 4.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP Montreal Final, 6am beIN 1
- Premier Padel: Buenos Aires Final, 7.30am beIN 2
- MLS: Nashville v Minnesota, 11.25am beIN 3
- MLS: Seattle v Real Salt Lake, 12.10pm beIN 2
Tuesday 16 August
- ATP Cincinnati Day 1, 1am beIN 1
- WTA Cincinnati Day 1, 1am beIN 2
- Serie A: Hellas Verona v Napoli, 2.30am beIN 3
- Serie A: Juventus v Sassuolo, 4.45am beIN 3
- WTA Cincinnati Day 1, 9am beIN 2
- FULL MATCH REPLAY: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, 5.30pm beIN 2