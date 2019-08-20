LaLiga
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of Ligue 1, as well as:

  • MLS
  • EFL Championship
  • Carabao Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Tuesday 20 August

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 5am, beIN 1

Wednesday 21 August

  • EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 22 August

  • EFL Championship: Round 4, Preston v Stoke, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, LDU Quito v Boca, 10.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 25, DC United v NY Red Bulls, 12.08pm, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Flamengo v Internacional, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 25, LAFC v San Jose, 2.38pm, beIN 1

Friday 23 August

  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, River v Cerro, 10:15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, Corinthians v Fluminense, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 24 August

  • Super Lig: Round 2, Besiktas v Goztepe, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Granada v Sevilla, 6pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL Championship: Round 3, Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Koln v Dortmund, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Levante v Villarreal, 8am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Round 5, Derby v WBA, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 25 August

  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Hoffenheim v Bremen, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Dusseldorf v Leverkusen, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Mainz v Monchengladbach, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Augsburg v Union Berlin, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Paderborn v Freiburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Round 5, Stoke v Leeds, 2am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Osasuna v Eibar, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Schalke v Bayern, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Real Madrid v Valladolid, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Dijon v Bordeaux, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Basaksehir v Fenerbahce, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Celta v Valencia, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Getafe v Bilbao, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 25, Philadelphia v DC United, 11.38am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 25, Toronto v Montreal, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 25, San Jose v Vancouver, 2.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship : Round 5, Swansea v Birmingham, 11pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL Premiership: Round 3, St Mirren v Rangers, 11:15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 26 August

  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Monaco v Nimes, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Leipzig v Frankfurt, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Strasbourg v Rennes, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Alaves v Espanyol, 3am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Mallorca v Sociedad, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Hertha v Wolfsburg, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Leganes v Atletico, 5am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Trabzonspor v Malatyaspor, 4.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, PSG v Toulouse, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Barcelona v Betis, 7am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 25, LAFC v LA Galaxy, 2.40pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 27 August

  • Super Lig: Round 2, Galatasaray v Konyaspor, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wednesday 28 August

  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Montpellier v Lyon, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, La Equidad v Atletico MG, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Palmeiras v Gremio, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
