Kick off the new year with a Manchester derby plus LaLiga and Serie A return LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT:

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZDT

THURSDAY 2 January

  • EFL: QPR v Cardiff, 4am, beIN 2
  • EFL League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich, 4am, beIN 3
  • EFL: West Bromwich v Leeds, 6.15am, beIN 2

FRIDAY 3 JANUARY

  • EFL: Derby v Barnsley, 8.45am, beIN 2
  • EFL: Swansea v Charlton, 8.45am, beIN 3

Saturday 4 JANUARY

  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Leganes, 7am, beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Mans, 8.55am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Athletic, 9am, beIN 1

Sunday 5 January

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Eibar, 12am, beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Monaco v Reims, 3am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Real Madrid, 4am, beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Rennes v Amiens, 6am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Levante, 6.30am, beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Bourg-en-Bresse v Lyon, 8.55am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Barcelona, 9am, beIN 1

Monday 6 JANUARY

  • LaLiga: Granada v Mallorca, 12am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Brescia v Lazio, 12.30am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Villarreal, 2am, beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Treliassac v Marseille, 2.15am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: SPAL v Verona, 3am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Betis, 4am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Genoa v Sassuolo, 6am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Roma v Torino, 8.45am, beIN 1
  • Coupe de France: Linas v PSG, 8.55am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Celta v Osasuna, 9am, beIN 2

Tuesday 7 January

  • Serie A: Bologna v Fiorentina, 12.30am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari, 3am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Atalanta v Parma, 3am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Milan v Sampdoria, 3am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Lecce v Udinese, 6am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Napoli v Inter, 8.45am, beIN 1

WEDNESDAY 8 January

  • Carabao Cup: Semi-Final 1st Leg, Manchester United v Manchester City, 9am, beIN 2

Manchester

  • Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter Final, Reims v Strasbourg, 9am, beIN 1

THURSDAY 9 JANUARY

  • Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter-Final, Lyon v Brest, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Semi-Final 1st Leg, Leicester v Aston Villa, 9am, beIN 2
  • Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter-Final, Lille v Amiens, 9.05am, beIN 3
