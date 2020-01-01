Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
THURSDAY 2 January
- EFL: QPR v Cardiff, 4am, beIN 2
- EFL League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich, 4am, beIN 3
- EFL: West Bromwich v Leeds, 6.15am, beIN 2
FRIDAY 3 JANUARY
- EFL: Derby v Barnsley, 8.45am, beIN 2
- EFL: Swansea v Charlton, 8.45am, beIN 3
Saturday 4 JANUARY
- LaLiga: Valladolid v Leganes, 7am, beIN 1
- Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Mans, 8.55am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Athletic, 9am, beIN 1
Sunday 5 January
- LaLiga: Valencia v Eibar, 12am, beIN 1
- Coupe de France: Monaco v Reims, 3am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Getafe v Real Madrid, 4am, beIN 1
- Coupe de France: Rennes v Amiens, 6am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Atletico v Levante, 6.30am, beIN 1
- Coupe de France: Bourg-en-Bresse v Lyon, 8.55am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Barcelona, 9am, beIN 1
Monday 6 JANUARY
- LaLiga: Granada v Mallorca, 12am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Brescia v Lazio, 12.30am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Villarreal, 2am, beIN 2
- Coupe de France: Treliassac v Marseille, 2.15am, beIN 3
- Serie A: SPAL v Verona, 3am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Alaves v Betis, 4am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Genoa v Sassuolo, 6am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Roma v Torino, 8.45am, beIN 1
- Coupe de France: Linas v PSG, 8.55am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Celta v Osasuna, 9am, beIN 2
Tuesday 7 January
- Serie A: Bologna v Fiorentina, 12.30am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari, 3am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Atalanta v Parma, 3am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Milan v Sampdoria, 3am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Lecce v Udinese, 6am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Napoli v Inter, 8.45am, beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 8 January
- Carabao Cup: Semi-Final 1st Leg, Manchester United v Manchester City, 9am, beIN 2
- Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter Final, Reims v Strasbourg, 9am, beIN 1
THURSDAY 9 JANUARY
- Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter-Final, Lyon v Brest, 6.45am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Semi-Final 1st Leg, Leicester v Aston Villa, 9am, beIN 2
- Coupe de la Ligue: Quarter-Final, Lille v Amiens, 9.05am, beIN 3