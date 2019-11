Watch live this week in NZ

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZDT

Thursday 14 November

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Cameroon v Cape Verde, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 15 November

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Egypt v Kenya, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Ghana v South Africa, 8am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Algeria v Zambia, 8am, beIN 1

Saturday 16 november

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Morocco v Mauritania, 8am, beIN 1

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Tunisia v Lybia, 8am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 17 November

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Ivory Coast v Niger, 8am, beIN 1

EFL League 2: Forest Green v Plymouth, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 18 November

EFL League 1: Tranmere v Wycombe, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 2, South Africa v Sudan, 2am, beIN 1

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 1, Lesotho v Nigeria, 5am, beIN 1

Tuesday 19 November

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 2, Comoros v Egypt, 2am, beIN 1

AFCON Qualifiers: Day 2, Botswana v Algeria, 8am, beIN 1

Wednesday 20 November