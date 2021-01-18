Wenger reacts to Ozil's move to Fenerbahce January 18, 2021 23:35 8:34 min EXCLUSIVE: Mesut Ozil's former mentor Arsene Wenger caught up with beIN SPORTS to discuss the playmaker's move to Fenerbahce. WATCH the Turkish Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Interviews Arsenal Football Arsene Wenger Mesut Ozil Fenerbache -Latest Videos 1:31 min Arteta expects brace to do wonders for Aubameyang 8:34 min Wenger reacts to Ozil's move to Fenerbahce 3:57 min Serie A: Cagliari v AC Milan 1:31 min Premier League: Arsenal v Newcastle United 1:31 min Aubameyang dazzles as Arsenal mauls magpies 3:57 min Ibrahimovic returns with a brace in Milan's win 3:02 min Ligue 1: Lille v Reims 3:52 min Ligue 1: Nice v Bordeaux 3:07 min Ligue 1: Nantes v Lens 3:43 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Metz