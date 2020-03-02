Former Liverpool striker was originally hit with an effective playing ban of two weeks and fined £75,000 last July after a Regulatory Commission deemed he had provided inside information to his brother Leon over a possible transfer to LaLiga side Sevilla, which failed to come to fruition.

The FA launched a challenge against that ruling as the body felt it was too lenient a punishment.

An independent Appeal Board has upheld the appeal, after finding the commission misapplied FA rules and proved two further charges against Sturridge that had originally been dismissed.

Consequently, Sturridge – who was released by Turkish side Trabzonspor on Tuesday (AEDT) – has been banned from all football-related activity until 17 June and had his fine doubled to £150,000.

"Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020," an FA statement read. "Following an appeal by The FA of the previous findings of the independent Regulatory Commission in this case, an independent Appeal Board has found that the Regulatory Commission misapplied The FA's Rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

"As a result, the Appeal Board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the Regulatory Commission were left undisturbed.

"In relation to the sanction, the Appeal Board agreed with The FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The Appeal Board also doubled the fine to £150,000.

"FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect."

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed Sturridge was leaving his three-year deal with Trabzonspor less than seven months after moving to Turkey after his release from Liverpool, where he spent six years.

Sturridge has eight goals in 26 England appearances.