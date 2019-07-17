The England international heads to Spain in the hope of reinvigorating his career, which stagnated in the aftermath of the World Cup in 2018.

Right-back Trippier exceeded expectations in Russia, scoring the opening goal in the semi-final defeat to Croatia, but lost form on his return to Tottenham.

🔝 ¡Primer entrenamiento de @trippier2 como rojiblanco!😊

🙌⚽ El internacional inglés se ha incorporado a la concentración del equipo en Los Ángeles de San Rafael 👏

➕📸👉 https://t.co/74TxCEbwKJ#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/GxJ543tkm1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 17, 2019

Serie A side Napoli expressed firm interest despite the 28 year-old slipping out of the England squad, while Juventus and Manchester United were also linked.

Atleti ultimately outlasted its competitors to secure a direct replacement for the long-serving Juanfran, who left on a free at the end of June.

Santiago Arias and the injured Sime Vrsaljko are the other right-backs on the free-spending LaLiga club's books.

Trippier's departure leaves Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to choose from Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth on the right side of defence.