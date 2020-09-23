WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
Barcelona has sold striker Luis Suarez to LaLiga rival Atletico Madrid for €6million, the Blaugrana has confirmed.
The Uruguayan striker was reportedly poised to join Italian giant Juventus, but the move failed to materialise, instead the 33 year-old is bound for the Spanish capital.