Barcelona has sold striker Luis Suarez to LaLiga rival Atletico Madrid for €6million, the Blaugrana has confirmed.

Agreement with FC Barcelona over the transfer of @LuisSuarez9.



ℹ️ https://t.co/TKCcXFRsoE pic.twitter.com/pgJSChYN8F — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 23, 2020

The Uruguayan striker was reportedly poised to join Italian giant Juventus, but the move failed to materialise, instead the 33 year-old is bound for the Spanish capital.