United has been strongly linked with a move for Sancho, though Dortmund have repeatedly insisted the 20-year-old sensation will not be sold ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

Sancho established himself as one of the hottest properties in European football last term after scoring 17 goals and supplying 16 assists for Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund, prompting links to the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona.

As Premier League giants United reportedly continue to try to negotiate with Dortmund – who remain unmoved on their £108million (€120m) valuation – Sancho told the Soccer Bible: "I guess it's a nice feeling to be worth so much.

"But again, I don't really look at it that much. For me it's about doing well for my team and doing well for myself as well.

"When I have a s*** game I'm just down. I feel s*** about myself. So I always like having a good game and showing people what I can do.

"I know what I can do, and if I play bad then I'm just p***** off with myself. Next game I'll try and improve on whatever I've done wrong."

On the ongoing speculation and whether he wished it would go away, Sancho replied: "No, the media's the media. They're always going to try and create a story, but this is how you manage it.

"For me, I just focus on my football. I just want to do what's best for my team and win titles at the end of the day."

"I feel like everything is a process," added Sancho, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017. "So you've got to be patient in what you do. Obviously I took a massive risk coming to Germany.

"I had a lot of people doubting me saying why are you leaving City, but I just felt like it was the right time for me, especially after the Euros, because I did well in the Euros."