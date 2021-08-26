Juventus forward Ronaldo is reportedly close to joining Premier League champion City on a two-year deal before the transfer window closes next Wednesday (AEST).

The Portugal captain established himself as one of the best players in the world during a six-year spell with United before joining Real Madrid in a deal worth £80million (€94m) in July 2009.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games under Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, with three Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph among the list of honours he claimed.

The 36 year-old's former team-mate Rooney believes a move to Paris Saint-Germain is more likely for Ronaldo, with Madrid said to be close to signing Kylian Mbappe from the Ligue 1 side.

Asked about the prospect of Ronaldo joining Pep Guardiola's City, Derby County boss Rooney said: "It's an interesting one but I can't see it.

"I think Cristiano has got a very good legacy at Manchester United and I know how proud he is as a player and a person. I can’t see it, but it’s football so you never know.

"There have been a few that have done it [joined City after playing for United] but no one at Cristiano's level. Obviously, Peter Schmeichel and Andy Cole, but I just can't see that as an option for him really," Rooney said.

"Financially of course he doesn't need to do it. I think it’s more likely that it’s PSG he goes to."

Rooney was strongly linked with a move to City during his time with the Red Devils before signing a new contract but the former England captain says that could never have happened.

"I think you need to do what's right for you as a person, for your family," Rooney said. "Everyone knows I could never play for Liverpool or Manchester City. That's obvious but everyone's different.

"I think people move to clubs where they don't really want to but from a financial point of view that might be the only option they have, so I might get it from some people's point of view. But in terms of myself that just wouldn't be an option."